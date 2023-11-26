Meghan Markle ‘Never’ Wants to Return to the UK But Keeps Charles ‘Up to Date’ With ‘Photos of the Children’

Meghan Markle and her father-in-law, King Charles, have not always been on the best terms. While Meghan likely won't return to the UK soon, she does allow Charles to keep up a close enough relationship with his grandchildren.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t spent time in the United Kingdom as a family since the two left back in 2020. They have settled down in California, and while Harry has returned on a couple of occasions, Meghan has yet to come back since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral back in 2022.

Meghan reportedly wants nothing to do with her former home in the UK, and although she doesn’t necessarily want to go back, she supposedly makes sure to keep her father-in-law, King Charles, up to date with the Sussexes’ lives — including pictures of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Prince Archie | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Meghan Markle doesn’t plan to return to the UK but does keep King Charles in the loop

When Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in 2020, the two were not on good terms with Harry’s father or brother, Prince William. As the years have passed, though, Harry and his father have slowly reconnected. Back in May 2023, Harry did fly halfway across the world to support his father at Charles’ coronation ceremony, but Meghan did not attend.

Although Meghan has not returned to the UK in more than a year and likely doesn’t plan to ever relocate to England, she has been keeping Charles in the loop with the Sussex family — a sign that things are slowly healing between them.

Express reports that, according to Omid Scobie’s new book “Endgame,” the duchess didn’t enjoy her time in the UK. She “never really felt at home” and “never” wants to go back to England. However, Meghan and Harry are alright with Charles maintaining a relationship with his grandchildren. The book also revealed that Harry and Meghan keep Charles “up to date with their family life by sending him photos of the children.”

King Charles and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles appears to have a decent relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children

Although Charles has not seen his grandchildren in person in quite some time (and has actually never met Princess Lilibet), he does seem to still have a relationship with them. While nothing is known yet, it’s assumed that as the kids get older, they will eventually want to meet their grandfather in person and spend time with him.

Archie and Lili could be the ticket for Harry and Meghan returning to the UK at some point. Harry also has a difficult relationship with his brother, Prince William, but William and Kate Middleton share three young children. It’s possible that the kids’ relationships could be a reason for Harry and William to reconcile down the road as well.

Harry and Meghan reportedly had Archie and Lili send a video to their grandfather for his 75th birthday back in early November 2023. The video, if true, marks a relationship stepping stone between Harry and his father. Rumor has it that Harry also called his father on his birthday to wish him well, which definitely suggests the two men are working to repair the cracks in their relationship, even if it takes a while.