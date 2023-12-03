Here's the reason why the Prince of Wales and his wife are reportedly worried about the Duchess of Sussex not wearing her engagement ring.

There’s been a mystery about why Prince Harry‘s wife, Meghan Markle, hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring for some time. Back in August, Meghan was spotted strolling through her Montecito neighborhood without her ring. She was seen sans the engagement ring again when she accompanied her husband to several Invictus Games events in September, and during an appearance in New York City in October, and on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event in November.

There have been several theories about why the duchess isn’t sporting her ring in public and now there are reports that the missing ring is worrying Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). Here’s why Meghan’s in-laws are said to be so “concerned” over the whereabouts of her ring.

Meghan Markle shows off her engagement ring from Prince Harry while they pose for a photos in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

What Meghan’s engagement ring from Harry looks like

The Duke of Sussex designed Meghan’s ring which was made by royal jeweler Cleave and Company. The world got its first glimpse of the six-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring during a photocall in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace after it was announced that the couple was engaged. It features three stones — the center gem is from Botswana, which is a country close to Meghan and Harry’s hearts, and its two smaller diamonds on the side are from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

On his choice to use jewels from his mom’s collection, the prince explained: “The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

While the duchess was pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie, the ring underwent an alteration. Harry enlisted celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to resize and reset the ring so that the original simple band was replaced with a thin, yellow gold band set with micro-pavè diamonds. The newly designed ring made its public debut when Meghan wore it at the Trooping the Color Parade in June 2019.

Meghan Markle waves as she travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Why Meghan’s missing ring is a ‘concern’ for Prince William and Kate

Whether or not to wear the ring is Meghan’s choice, so why would William and Kate be concerned about not seeing it on her?

According to fashion expert and founder of Give Good Dress, Danielle Rogers-Clark that’s because they’re not sure if it’s been misplaced or stolen. As William and Kate mentioned in their engagement interview, Princess Diana’s jewelry is very special and priceless therefore it can’t be lost or everyone would be in “trouble.”

Rogers-Clark spoke to GB News about how Prince William in particular “is said to be concerned that the ring is missing. William is very protective over his late mother Princess Diana’s memory and her legacy. Her stunning and precious jewelry collection forms a very important part of that. From William’s perspective, he has memories of her wearing every single piece and would be concerned if a piece was missing.”

Rogers-Clark believes that the Duke of Sussex would also be quite worried if the ring went missing opining: “Equally, Harry has as much right to his mother’s pieces as William. I am sure William is aware that his brother feels exactly the same and would do his best to make sure the diamonds remain safe and loved.”