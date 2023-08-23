The Duchess of Sussex is intentional with every public move she makes says Kinsley Schofield.

Meghan Markle was photographed without her engagement ring in a photo shared on a friend’s Instagram page on Aug. 18, 2023. This led to speculation regarding trouble within her marriage to Prince Harry. However, don’t believe everything you see alludes a royal commentator who claims everything Meghan does is “on purpose” and “by design.”

Meghan Markle is reportedly intentional in every move

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes that publicly, Meghan Markle doesn’t make any move by accident. She finds that historically, the Duchess of Sussex behaves measuredly when photographed and seen in public.

“This is, I think, a unique situation,” Schofield began. “Some of Meghan’s contacts have told Page Six that [the ring] is just being fixed.”

“But remember, she had it redesigned at one point? What’s her relationship with this ring? Why is it not constantly in her possession?” Schofield questioned.

“It’s just fueling those rumors,” she continued. However, “I truly believe everything that happens with Meghan Markle is by design.”

Schofield believes, “I think she didn’t wear her ring on purpose. I think her hand was placed in that position on purpose in that Instagram photo too.” Essentially, Meghan was seen with her left hand visible, draped around her friend’s shoulder.

Meghan Markle was photographed with her ‘hair guru girlfriends’ for the surprise photo

The Duchess of Sussex turned 42 on Aug. 4, 2023. Consequently, she celebrated her birthday with a quiet return to the Instagram story of the business Highbrow Hippie.

Subsequently, Kinsley Schofield called Cleo Wade and Kadi Lee her “hair guru girlfriends.” A photo taken of the group shows Meghan Markle’s diamond engagement ring was significantly absent from her left hand, replaced by a gold band.

The royal commentator added some clarity to the reason why Meghan was not wearing her engagement ring in the casual photograph. “It’s interesting to me. Because I had heard through my contacts that she intentionally wants to be photographed when Harry is not around.”

However, Schofield continued, “It is a source of conflict between Harry and Meghan.” She cited several key reasons why this is so.

“He’s obsessed with privacy. He’s obsessed with staying away from photographers,” the royal commentator says. However, according to Schofield’s sources, Meghan “likes” having her photo taken.

Meghan Markle wants to be ‘papped,’ says a royal commentator

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are photographed by paparazzi in New York City in May 2023 | James Devaney/GC Images

Kinsley Schofield referred to Meghan Markle’s penchant for being photographed by paparazzi. “She wants to be ‘papped.’ She wants her friends to share photos on social media.”

Furthermore, the royal commentator believes it was “convenient” Meghan was photographed during Prince Harry’s scheduled visit to Japan. When the Duke of Sussex was away, Meghan was snapped at a Taylor Swift concert in California.

After months where she was not seen publicly, Meghan was also snapped buying flowers at a farmers market in July. In August, she was photographed shopping in Montecito.

Paparazzi last photographed Prince Harry on July 4 when he was spotted with Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at a Montecito, CA, Independence Day parade. The couple has lived in the town since 2020.