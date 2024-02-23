The Duchess of Sussex thought 'I'm not welcome' in royal family says Valentine Low, royal commentator.

A royal commentator believes Meghan Markle made it abundantly clear what she thought of royal life from the beginning of her marriage to Prince Harry. He said she “wanted out of the royal family” and additionally, “always played the victim.”

Meghan Markle had promise as a working royal

Royal correspondent Valentine Low wasted her “great potential” after a promising start as the Duchess of Sussex. He shared his thoughts in an interview with The Sun.

Low was asked if Harry could return as a working royal, in a limited capacity, and if there would also be a role for Meghan? He replied, “No.”

“It’s unlikely she would return,” Low said. “She’s made it clear what she thinks of the institution.”

He continued that Meghan’s return as a working royal family member will never happen. “I just can’t see it in any way whatsoever.”

Low said, “On the day their engagement was announced, she did an interview where she said she wanted to take on commonwealth roles. She seemed perfectly happy.”

Subsequently, Meghan “brought an energy and a fresh approach to the whole royal thing. But for all the potential she showed, if you talked to people on the inside, they said she cast herself as a victim.”

He concluded his sources felt Meghan had self-doubts in her role. She thought, “You don’t want me. You think I’m going to fail. I’m not welcome. It’s as if she was looking for a way out from the very beginning.”

‘Before it all went wrong’ there was promise for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Valentine Low explained that there was big promise within the House of Windsor for the roles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would take on as working royals. After their May 2018 wedding, the couple appeared even more popular than Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

“Harry and Meghan, before they left and it all went wrong, they brought a fresh perspective to the royal family. However, they could have explored other ways of [the couple working] hybrid. They missed a trick, the royal family, because they didn’t see Meghan and Harry’s unhappiness. “

Low believes the clan “didn’t see this” same thing “happening with Harry, even before Meghan came along.” However, even if the royal family realized what was happening, the correspondent believes “the outcome” wouldn’t have changed.

“Harry and Meghan would still have left. Being born into the royal family isn’t a bad thing. It also isn’t a life sentence,” he concluded.

What’s next for Meghan Markle in 2024?

Meghan Markle photographed in 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle has a full plate of projects as 2024 evolves. The duchess of Sussex is working on several different professional tasks throughout the new year.

As reported by Newsweek, Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, discussed Prince Harry and Meghan’s projects for the company.

She said, “They actually have a bunch [of projects] in development.” Bajaria said these included “a couple of unscripted things” and a film and a series.”

Meghan is currently represented by William Morris Endeavor for projects unrelated to acting. She also signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media.

The company will launch a new podcast with Meghan. It will also distribute her previous Spotify series Archetypes to all podcast platforms.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.