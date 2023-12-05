Public perception of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's behavior since their royal family exit ranks them with lower level stars.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of behaving “like reality TV stars” and blowing their “golden opportunity” with a “low-rent” approach to publicity. The couple exited their roles as senior royals in 2020 and spent the better part of three years discussing their displeasure with the institution. However, a royal commentator claims their actions are inconsistent with standard royal behavior.

An ‘insistence’ on ‘attacking the royal family’ paints Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a bad light

Royal commentator Louise Roberts discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life in the spotlight with Sky News host Caroline Di Russo. She claimed the couple’s behavior was unbecoming as they are still linked to the House of Windsor.

“I mean, they’re being accused of having a very sort of low rent bad strategy to publicity. Not befitting a royal status or even someone who’s left the firm in recent years as well,” Roberts explained.

She continued, “They had such a golden opportunity to build a royal court, as it were, in Hollywood itself, and they’ve just blown it up. “They’ve blown it up with this insistence on attacking their family, ostracising their children from their cousins, by that, and all the attacks on the family.”

“So it’s a very, very strange strategy. Even though we have been told Meghan has new representation and people guiding her, they’re almost like reality TV stars. I don’t say that in a favorable way at all.”

The couple publicly spoke out against the House of Windsor to Oprah Winfrey in several print interviews, the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the pages of Harry’s autobiography Spare. However, they have remained distant from the latest firestorm of controversy surrounding them connected to the new royal tell-all Endgame by Omid Scobie.

The couple’s turbulent relationship with the royal family is central to ‘Endgame’ book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the center of yet another royal family firestorm. The publication of a new book, Endgame by Omid Scobie, reveals new royal family secrets. It’s reignited a firestorm between the couple and other senior royals.

It has touched on several issues between Prince Harry, his father, King Charles, stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles, brother Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Scobie’s book discusses correspondence between Meghan and Charles after the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Endgame also claims Charles “is still dealing with the fallout from his inability to convene and command his own family. “His ineptitude surrounding the Harry and Meghan saga has effectively turned the couple into the disruptors they were feared to become in the first place,” Omid Scobie writes.

A source claims no love is lost between Harry and Camilla Parker Bowles. In Endgame, a royal source claims Camilla has “no respect” for how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex handle themselves.

This information continues to paint the royal family in an unsavory light. Subsequently, this further links to Louise Roberts’ belief that Harry and Meghan act like “reality TV” stars.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on the information contained in ‘Endgame’

‘Endgame’ by Omid Scobie is the newest royal tell-all book | Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained silent on material discussed within Endgame‘s pages. Since the book’s release, the couple have not commented on any of its inflammatory claims against the House of Windsor.

Nonetheless, much of the information about the couple in its pages was sourced from somewhere. Endgame author Omid Scobie insisted he didn’t collaborate with the couple on this book. But has been briefed by their team in the past.

Scobie says he doesn’t get credit for the “great reporting” he does from his sources. However, he doesn’t deny that there are briefings from team Sussex in that mix.

When asked if Meghan and Harry filled him in on personal details continued within the book, Scobie insisted to The Standard the couple weren’t. He added, “There’s enough people around them and in their orbit who know the ins and outs of things.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not shared official commentary regarding claims they behave like “reality TV stars.” Nor have they publicly endorsed or denied allegations made in Endgame.