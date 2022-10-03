Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the Hunt for Bigger, More Exclusive California Home, Says Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be relocating into an even bigger home than their current 18,000 sq. ft. abode. The couple first moved to the town of Montecito, CA, in March 2020 after leaving their roles as senior members of the royal family. However, Harry and Meghan have reportedly outgrown their current abode and are looking for an even more exclusive property than their current star-studded neighborhood.

Meghan Markle once claimed she and Prince Harry weren’t able to ‘afford’ luxe Montecito home

In an interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes, Meghan claimed that she and Prince Harry found their current home online. However, they worried about the high price tag. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she and Harry initially fell in love with their Montecito mansion but were not sure they could afford it.

“We were looking in this area (Montecito, California), and this house kept popping up online in searches,” Meghan shared. “We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger, and you’re window shopping – it’s like ‘I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford, that doesn’t feel good.'”

However, after signing deals with Netflix and Spotify, as well as a rumored high advance for Harry’s tell-all memoir, the couple was able to move into their dream home. Now it seems they are looking to move on to another residence as they reportedly need more room.

Their Montecito mansion has nine bedrooms and sixteen bathrooms. It has a pool, tennis court, and 7.38 acres framed by trees, including pines and cypresses, reported Hello! Magazine.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking at new properties in Hope Ranch, CA

According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, the couple is interested in the exclusive Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara, CA. This community is sandwiched between Santa Barbara and Goleta and is reportedly one of the wealthiest areas of California, reported the website California Beaches.

This new neighborhood is about 10 miles from where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside.

The News-Press writes, “The buzz around town is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have either already purchased or are shopping for a very private estate in Hope Ranch, having determined that their Montecito mansion does not properly accommodate them.”

Currently, son Archie sees his parents’ love in two palm trees on their property

To The Cut, Markle explained how she and Harry’s son Archie sees his parents’ love reflected in the foliage on the property of their Montecito estate.

“One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now, every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa,’” Markle explained.

“We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go joy and calm. It’s healing. You feel free,” she concluded.

