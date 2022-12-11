Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn’t Say ‘One Word of Gratitude’ During Netflix Docuseries Says Royal Expert: ‘I Thought They Were Disgraceful’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released the first half of their Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. Some royal experts think the duke and duchess shouldn’t share so much about their personal lives. A royal biographer weighed in on the series and pointed out what she believes is a lack of gratitude.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t grateful according to a royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

One royal expert isn’t pleased with the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan. According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Harry and Meghan seem ungrateful.

“I thought they were disgraceful,” says Levin during an interview with GB News host Nana Akua. “I checked very carefully. There was not one word of gratitude. Throughout three hours; nothing.”

Levin goes on to say Meghan wouldn’t be where she is today without the royal family. She believes the duchess is taking her life for granted.

“Meghan would be nothing if she hadn’t married a prince and been looked after and encouraged by the royal family,” says Levin. “And yet she takes that so much for granted that she couldn’t even add that word in.”

Angela Levin believes Meghan and Harry want to ‘kill off’ the royal family with their Netflix docuseries

RELATED: Body Language Expert Questions ‘Intimate’ Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Used for Netflix Documentary Trailer

Levin believes Meghan and Harry want to take down the monarchy. In her opinion, they’re using the Netflix docuseries to accomplish this.

“She wants to kill it all off, absolutely crush it to pieces,” says Levin. “And I think we’ve got to have a big fight back to protect our royal family and our own kingdom. It’s just beyond words really.”

Levin also took issue with Meghan’s curtsy during the docuseries. She called it “phony” and was upset with Harry for not admonishing her. “He looked horrified, but he didn’t have the guts to say something about it.”

Meghan Markle shares her opinion of royal life

During the docuseries, Meghan talks about the struggles of royal life. She says all is not as it appears. According to her, it was challenging to learn basics such as how to sit, how to wave, what to wear, and how to behave. Meghan also reveals she had to google the British national anthem. She describes what appears to be an overwhelming introduction to the royal family.

Looking back, Meghan says she’s glad she didn’t know as much then as she knows now. She says not knowing everything allowed her to be authentic. “It’s so funny if I look back at it now because now, I know so much, and I’m so glad I didn’t then,” says Meghan. “Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”

Meghan talks about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time. She says she’s “a hugger,” so she reached out to hug Kate. However, Meghan says Kate seemed surprised by the display of physical affection. “I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” says Meghan.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being. That formality carries over on both sides.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.