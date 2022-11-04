Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Don’t Have Anything to Offer’ When It Comes to Content, Says Royal Commentator

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to build their lives after stepping away from their duties as senior royals. One royal family expert says the couple “doesn’t have anything to offer” as far as content. Here’s what this commentator had to say about the royals.

Royal commentator says Prince Harry’s Netflix deal wasn’t a good idea

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

During an interview with GB News, royal commentator Maureen Callahan shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix collaboration. Callahan finds Harry’s work with the organization surprising, considering statements he made about being traumatized by his mother’s death. GB News host Dan Wootton points out that Netflix is reportedly planning to air a re-enactment of Princess Diana’s death in The Crown.

Callahan tells GB News that partnering with Netflix probably wasn’t a great idea. She says it’s contradictory to collaborate with an organization distributing a series that is reportedly sensationalizing and making money from events Harry says traumatized him.

“This is what Harry has called the defining trauma of his life,” says Callahan. “We know from the press release accompanying his forthcoming memoir that he’s going to use the death of his mother as a launching off point to discuss the way in which his life unraveled to such a degree that he had no choice but to leave the royal family.”

Callahan says exiting the royal family gives Harry and Meghan no other choices but to look for different ways to make money. “Now, leaving the royal family meant peddling his wares on the open market. And I just don’t think [Harry] had the foresight to realize that getting in bed with this streaming service who produces The Crown, one of the most popular shows in the world, was probably not the best idea.”

Meghan and Harry ‘don’t have anything to offer’ says royal commentator

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have many projects in the works, including the Archetypes podcast, book deals, Netflix deals, and more. However, Callahan doesn’t believe Harry and Meghan have much to offer beyond their personal stories. She doesn’t see what else they can contribute.

“They are definitely experiencing diminishing returns,” says Callahan. “They don’t really have anything to offer in the way of content, other than their own personal life histories. Harry seems stuck somewhat emotionally at an age where he was deeply traumatized. And he has many grievances that he has yet to deal with.”

Wootten says people in the United States are starting to realize “how ridiculous” Meghan and Harry are. Callahan agrees, saying Meghan and Harry seem to focus their efforts on being victims.

“In America, the discomfort with Meghan and Harry and the sense that they’re not quite straight shooters and that they sort of revel in this prolonged, endless victimhood which really does not fly in America very well at all. And then of course there was Meghan’s disastrous interview that she gave to The Cut.”

In Callahan’s opinion, Meghan and Harry may see a decrease in allies because of some of the comments they made. “They’ve backed themselves into quite the corner,” says Callahan. “The Hollywood crowd and the woke elite don’t really have much to do with Harry and Meghan either because as they have proved over and over, they cannot be trusted to keep a single conversation to themselves.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.