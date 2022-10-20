Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry’s Favorite Fast Food: ‘They Know Our Order’ at In-N-Out

Prince Harry loves a good fast food burger, Meghan Markle revealed in a new interview with Variety. Meghan said she and Harry frequent In-N-Out Burger and they’re such regulars, the restaurant employees know their order.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle said Prince Harry’s favorite fast food restaurant is In-N-Out

During the Variety interview, Meghan revealed Harry’s love of In-N-Out while answering the question, “Who takes the most snack breaks?”

“It’s funny. People sometimes think we live in Los Angeles, but we’re a good two hours outside of it. We’re commuters. We drove down recently for a day of back-to-back meetings, equipped with chocolate chip cookies the size of my toddler’s head,” Meghan answered.

She added, “Also, my husband’s favorite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order.”

In 2020, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET how the Sussexes were adjusting to life in California and mentioned Harry’s love of the fast food restaurant.

“They often stop at the In-N-Out Burger much to the astonishment of the staff who serve them,” Nicholl said. “Anyone who knows Prince Harry knows he loves a good burger. He’s a fan of fast food so it doesn’t surprise me at all that he stops there.”

Meghan gave a look at her typical workday with Harry

The Duchess of Sussex also gave an inside peek at what an “average workday” looks like for her and Harry. Meghan revealed that they work from home and share an office, which affords some perks with raising a family.

“We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives,” she explained.

Meghan continued, “We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more. My husband is on a 24-hour time zone, where half of your life is waking up as the other half is going to sleep. It’s kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the U.K.”

She added, “He’s very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I’ve always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now.”

Prince Harry once said working with Meghan is ‘natural and normal’

During an August 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan and Harry gave some insight into their working arrangement.

“Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together,” Harry said.

Prince Harry added, “It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal.”

