The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newest Hollywood friendship has a connection to the late Princess of Wales.

On the heels of a reported feud between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, David, and Victoria Beckham, a new Hollywood alliance has emerged for the beleaguered former senior royals. This A-list star has ties to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and together, they created an unforgettable moment in royal and pop culture history.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clapping at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on Mar. 5, 2020, in London, England | Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly forged a friendship with John Travolta

A-list star John Travolta has reportedly befriended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was reported the couple and the Saturday Night Fever star met up shortly after news of the Sussex’s alliance with David and Victoria Beckham ended.

Per The Sun, Travolta and the Sussex’s enjoyed a meal together. They met at The Beverly Hills Hotel’s exclusive Polo Lounge for lunch, where a source said, “They all got on extremely well.”

Page Six contested that report, claiming the trio initially met during the January release party for Harry’s memoir, Spare. However, they did not provide further details regarding the friendship.

Travolta reportedly joins other A-list celebrity friends Harry and Meghan have made throughout their three years living in California. Others include Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Portial DeRossi, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom.

However, none of the stars mentioned above have the unforgettable Princess Diana alliance Travolta does. The movie star once shared an iconic moment with the late Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana, John Travolta, and the dance that made one dress unforgettable

On Nov. 9, 1985, Princess Diana and Prince Charles were invited by then-president Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, to a White House dinner. Also making the invite list was several Hollywood celebrities, including John Travolta, Clint Eastwood, Tom Selleck, and Mikhail Barishnikov.

Reportedly, Nancy Reagan told Travolta that Diana wanted to share a dance. He claimed it was a “storybook moment” to Inside Edition.

In an interview for Yahoo! News, Travolta said, “She led the way, and I thought: ‘Well, that’s not going to happen! I’ve got to go back to my school days of learning ballroom dancing and show that I can lead her.’”

It was later revealed that the Reagans wanted the event to happen to create a photo op of the event. Diana, in turn, reportedly wanted to take a twirl on the floor with Barishnikov, as she was a ballet devotee.

Travolta later called the event one of the “highlights of my life,” per ABC News. The dress Diana wore for that evening was subsequently dubbed “the Travolta dress.”

Whatever happened to ‘the Travolta dress’?

Princess Diana’s dresses with the Travolta gown at center | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Little did Princess Diana know when she dressed for the White House dinner that her gown would become a historical element in pop culture. The formfitting velvet Victor Edelstein gown would go on to be known as “the Travolta dress” after Diana was twirled on the dance floor by the actor.

The pair danced to Travolta’s biggest hits from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. They continued with “You’re The One That I Want” from Grease.

Kerry Taylor Auctions subsequently sold the Travolta dress. The gown was expected to sell for about $450,000.

However, the Historic Royal Palaces purchased the gorgeous gown for half that price. The charity subsequently exhibited the dress in its Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection.