Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘Jealous’ of Kate Middleton Says Royal Expert: ‘It’s Vicious’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in the spotlight once again after their Netflix documentary trailers were released. Royal biographer Angela Levin weighed in on the trailers. In her opinion, Meghan and Harry are “jealous” of Kate Middleton.

Biographer Angela Levin says the royal family had a ‘difficult’ week

Racism accusations and the release of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailers distracted from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Boston visit, according to royal commentators. Biographer Angela Levin says the royal family has been through a lot over the last couple of days.

“It’s been very difficult for them from all sources, I think,” says Levin during a GB News interview. “The accusations that they are racist is horrendous, really. Levin says it’s obvious that there’s sibling rivalry. She says the couples seem to be in constant competition. Levin also says she senses jealousy directed from Harry and Meghan toward Kate.

“And then each one’s got to beat the other one,” says Levin. “And I think that it looks really upsetting that they should come to this. I’m sure that Harry and Meghan are very jealous, particularly of Catherine. Because she looks stunning in anything she wears. If you saw her last night in this green dress. She looked stunning in it, and you think, ‘Well done.’ Whereas Meghan doesn’t quite get it right.”

Levin was referring to the green dress Kate wore during the Earthshot Prize Awards. She goes on to say that Meghan is focused on winning. According to her, the duchess sees everything as a competition. “It doesn’t matter to me, dresses, it’s not an important part of it, but I think Meghan’s always got to win, whatever she’s doing,” adds Levin.

Angela Levin thinks Harry and Meghan are ‘jealous’

A GB News host said it was unfortunate that Meghan and Harry “crashed” Kate and William’s Earthshot Prize awards with their Netflix documentary trailers. “It does seem unseemly doesn’t it,” she says. “And they would have known surely about this visit by Kate and William years ago because they would have planned it a long time ago. It’s like [Meghan and Harry] gatecrashed what [William and Harry] were doing to launch themselves on top. So, it’s vicious rivalry. Some might say jealousy.”

Levin agrees, saying there’s likely jealousy at play. “Well, I said jealousy, very jealous, but it’s also vicious, as you say. I think if you see the actual [Netflix trailer], which shows you what’s going to happen, I felt quite sick. I don’t want to go into her privacy, not in the least, but you see all these kisses and lots of attention. And you think well, actually, this is completely inappropriate to do that.”

Angela Levin thinks the photos in Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary were ‘staged’

Levin isn’t a fan of the photos included in the Netflix documentary. She feels the couple should have kept their intimate moments private. She agrees with the host that the photos didn’t look natural. “That one is quite obviously staged and phony,” says Levin. “And I think that’s an appalling thing to do.”

