Daniela Elser believes there is more to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest video upload then meets the eye.

Royal watchers continue to break down what they believe are hidden clues in a surprise video released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One expert thinks the couple’s latest power move is “transparent as a vigorously cleaned Kensington Palace window.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the township of Tembisa during their royal tour of South Africa on Oct. 02, 2019, in Various Cities, South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s behavior is coming under question

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked royal fans when they released a surprise video together on Aug. 2, 2023. Prior, the couple had not been seen together publicly in three months. However, they looked happy and at ease in the clip, which supported winners of a youth technology award they helped fund.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes there is more to the video than meets the eye. “Maybe we should call it a comeback or a do-over. A reset, or a fightback,” Elser began as she discussed the video clip for news.com.au.

“But whatever word or phrase you want to use, this is about as transparent as a vigorously cleaned Kensington Palace window,” the commentator says. She believes that for the Sussex’s, the last few months for the couple have been some of the “rockiest and most damaging.”

“They have been hit by crisis, PR flubs, and humiliation, Having caused a commotion by claiming they were caught in a ‘near catastrophic’ crash with the paparazzi and losing their Spotify deal. Facing Netflix casting them adrift after their contract is up and a swirl of rumors about whether all was quite well in the marital state of Montecito,” Elser penned.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close to ‘flaming out in a spectacular fashion?’

Daniela Elser believes the couple’s once flourishing popularity is a shadow of what it once was. However, she thinks the new video clip aims to help the couple elevate their status in the industry.

“Harry and Meghan have literally and figuratively become the butt of jokes. Their name has been teetering awfully close to becoming a byword for flaming out in spectacular fashion,” she wrote. “Thus, a video or an outing or an engagement was needed, post haste.”

Elser believes that in the planning meeting for the video, someone uttered the words “take back control of the narrative.” The royal commentator feels the couple wants to remind royal watchers that they are “nonpareil do-gooders. Saving the world with their positive vibes and big ideas, unlike those stick-in-the-mud Windsors.”

After three months out of the spotlight, Harry and Meghan’s return is about ‘timing’

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a public appearance was in New York City, where Meghan was honored by the Ms. Magazine Foundation. However, that appearance sparked all sorts of controversy after a source for the couple claimed they were in a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi.

However, the royal commentator believes there is a peculiar timing to Harry and Meghan’s video. She thinks it was released to coincide with the royal family’s annual summer holiday.

“For the next month to six weeks, the most you will see of Team Crown will be if some long-lens toting and very hardy sort decides to scale a particularly tall oak tree to try and get a shot of the king and his family rusticating with a vengeance,” royal commentator Daniela Elser claims.

“That gives Harry and Meghan a clear run to reclaim the spotlight. Confident that no HRHs could pop up and steal their thunder or their next People cover,” she continued.

Sentebale announced via social media that Prince Harry will travel to Singapore for a polo match in September 2023. He will also take part in a philanthropy summit in Tokyo.