Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Made 1 Move During Their Docuseries That Caught a Body Language Expert’s Attention

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines after releasing their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan. A body language expert analyzed one gesture the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made during the series that caught his attention. Here’s what he noticed and why it could be significant.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caught a body language expert’s attention with this move

Meghan and Harry discussed their experience as working royals. During the interview with one of the producers, they briefly rub their noses at certain points in the conversation. Body language expert Bruce Durham says this gesture could indicate lying. He says this doesn’t mean they were lying throughout the entire interview. According to him, it just means there might have been moments when they weren’t telling the entire truth.

“Every now and again Meghan does something, her body does something, that non-verbal communication does something that would indicate she’s not being as honest as she would try to portray,” says Durham during his Believing Bruce broadcast. “And it annoys me. I’m not a Meghan hater but it annoys me.”

Durham says there is evidence to show Meghan is doing “good work,” but he also sees moments where it appears she might not be telling the truth about some things.

“There are some stuff that she does and I actually believe her,” says Durham. “It’s just a shame that there’s so much other stuff that she shatters her own image by not being aware of how her body is communicating and probably not being as honest in this moment as [she’s] trying to portray and that’s a shame.”

What body language experts say about nose rubbing

What do other experts have to say about nose rubbing? The experts at Empire Investigations agree that nose rubbing could indicate lying. This is often the body’s way of managing uncomfortable feelings that arise when the truth isn’t being spoken.

“[Nose rubbing] is a variation of the mouth covering,” say the experts at Empire Investigations. “Especially in children, when they pull their fingers away from their mouth, they tend to touch or graze their nose. As adults this can form into an unconscious ‘itch’ or a rubbing of the nose when the speaker is uncomfortable. This subtle sign of irritation can indicate that they are not fully telling the truth.”

Nose touching can mean different things depending on who is demonstrating the behavior. “Once again, if the speaker is the one who displays the nose-touch gesture, it means he could be lying. If it is the listener who does it, then he could simply doubt what he is hearing.”

Why we sometimes touch our nose during a lie

Body language expert Ken Osborn, founder of the CIA Institute, says the nose has a unique design. When a lie is told, the tissues within the nose react.

“We have erectile tissues in our noses, which engorge with blood when we lie,” says Osborn. “This causes a tingling or itching sensation that requires a nose touch to satisfy. The absence of a nose touch doesn’t guarantee truth, but the presence of a nose touch often means deception.”

Osborn adds that a nose touch could be for reasons that aren’t linked to lying. “Of course, sometimes a person will touch his or her nose because of a non-deceptive cause, such as a cold,” he says. “With some practice, you can quickly learn to distinguish a deceptive nose touch from something innocent.”

