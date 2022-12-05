Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not ‘Real Royalty’ Says Commentator

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their duties as working royals in 2020. Ever since, they have been setting up their new lives in California. Meghan and Harry started Archewell and have been building their brand so they can make money and be independent. There has been a big media push with the Archetypes podcast, a Netflix documentary, and Harry’s book Spare. One commentator says Meghan and Harry aren’t “real royals.” Here’s why.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

During an interview with GB News, commentator Kinsey Schofield weighed in on the situation with Meghan and Harry. According to her, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not “real” royals. She says when it comes to popularity, it seems like Kate Middleton and Prince William are more popular.

“I think popularity-wise, you do see the Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold here in the states,” says Schofield. “And that was not always the case. But we went through years now of Harry and Meghan complaining. I do think Americans are excited to see William and Katherine. And to us, it’s the first time we’ve seen real royalty in a very long time because I don’t think that’s how we define Harry and Meghan.”

Another commentator says it’s almost like Meghan and Harry are ‘no longer royals’

“This does sort of feels like the biography of a Hollywood couple, doesn’t it?” asks a GB News reporter, referring to the couple’s Netflix documentary. “It’s almost as though they’re not royal anymore. It feels like it might potentially be an attack on the royal family. And yet they’re hanging on to their–and using–their royal titles. It’s an odd irony. If they hate the royal family so much, why don’t they give up their titles and live as private Hollywood people?”

Former royal correspondent Nicholas Owen says the duke and duchess are likely participating in this documentary series because they’re getting paid. Owen says it’s a “commercial world,” and they probably want to benefit from it.

“It’s a commercial world, isn’t it?” says Owen. “There’s a lot of money to be made here. Also, there’s a book coming. We were told Harry was very nervous, certainly while the queen was still alive, that his grandmother would take offense at some of the things in it. And when the queen died, there was a lot of talk then that he wanted the book back so he could make some corrections. Now, it seems there’s talk that it’s going ahead anyway and maybe adding a bit to it.”

Some royal experts were upset about the timing of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary trailer. Some felt the timing was in poor taste because the trailer was released at the same time as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Boston trip.

Meghan and Harry have a ‘familiar’ celebrity problem, says expert

During an interview with Sky News, author Douglas Murray says Meghan and Harry have a “familiar” problem when it comes to being a celebrity. According to him, they must decide whether or not they want attention.

“They have what is in the age of celebrity a fairly familiar problem,” says Murray. “One that since they’ve decided to become celebrities, they’re just going to have to live with. And that is how to juggle wanting all of the media intrusion and not wanting it. Getting photographers to photograph you when you want them to photograph you and then saying you’re utterly horrified that they would photograph you if there’s an occasion when you don’t want to be photographed. Starlets across the planet have to cope with this problem. We all feel very sorry for them, I know. And Meghan and Harry will simply have to cope with this problem as well throughout their careers as celebrities, however long or short that is.”

