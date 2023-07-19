Tom Bower believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not found their true purpose since leaving their roles as senior royals in 2020.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are three years out of their roles as senior royals. However, a royal expert believes they have lost their voice as a couple. Tom Bower thinks the couple is plagued by an “identity” crisis, claiming they have “withdrawn” as they try and settle into a purpose other than discussing their unhappiness with royal life.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018, in Windsor, England | Karwai Tang/WireImage

‘Identity’ crisis marking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s personal and professional lives

Royal expert Tom Bower believes that an “identity” crisis currently marks the personal and professional lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple, who boldly left life as senior royals behind in 2020, are still finding their footing after spending the better part of three years publicly talking about the royal family.

“The Sussex’s are finding life very difficult,” claims Bower, speaking to GBNews. “The remarkable thing is that one never sees a happy family couple in California. They seem to have withdrawn dramatically.”

Bower assessed, “That, I think, is a symptom of their fear. They really don’t know what to do to establish themselves to survive.”

“In the end, it always comes down to their problem with their profile. What do they represent? What is their purpose and identity?” Bower concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing several ‘creeping’ fears, says royal expert

Tom Bower believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face several “creeping” fears. He calls them “profound.”

These problems include their identity, purpose, and a “creeping crisis of fear that they won’t have enough cash.” Bower suggests that the former senior royals may be worried about sustaining their lifestyle after being canceled by Spotify and losing a $20M paycheck.

Perhaps the biggest problem he believes the couple faces is that they have no idea their next step. He thinks they need to find a concrete mission in life and work that will place them in a position of authority.

Bower believes many have “turned against” the couple in Hollywood and the United Kingdom. “That was a huge blow to them,” he assessed.

“While it was rather successful in terms of audience and publicity, the series about their lives and crisis has not been nominated [for an Emmy Award],” Bower stated. While the couple did not get an Emmy nod for Harry & Meghan, they did receive a nomination for the docuseries at the Hollywood Critics Awards.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are positioning themselves for their next chapter

As 2023 continues, several key rumors have swirled around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in the entertainment industry. While some news outlets have placed Markle as distancing herself from her royal past by looking toward life as a producer or, perhaps, becoming the face of a major fashion brand, two elements regarding their future are for sure.

One, they will launch a new Netflix documentary called Heart of Invictus later this summer. It will feature stories of veterans who have overcome significant obstacles to compete in the Invictus Games.

Secondly, the couple has a new series titled Bad Manners, based on the Great Expectations character Miss Havisham. That series is reportedly still in the planning stages.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.