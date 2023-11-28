The royal quartet last appeared together on the day they met the public after the death of the long-reigning monarch.

After a two-year estrangement, royal watchers were shocked when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton completed the Long Walk honoring Queen Elizabeth after her death. However, a royal reporter claims there was more to the story of the royal quartet briefly uniting in September 2022.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle managed not to ‘throttle’ each other, claims royal writer

Daniela Elser of News.com.au discussed a passage from Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame. The royal tell-all reportedly dives deep into the House of Windsor’s current problems.

A pivotal moment in the book shares royal protocol when Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle completed a funeral walk honoring Queen Elizabeth. They met the public who grieved the late monarch after a 70-year reign.

Elser writes, “When the somberly dressed foursome emerged from an Audi that day to make their way to greet the crowds that had gathered along the Windsor Castle Long Walk, days after the death of her late majesty, they managed to surprise the pants off royal watchers. You know exactly the shots.”

“The images of the profoundly awkward foursome seared on our collective consciousness. A, a moment that perfectly encapsulated the greatest royal rift since the Lancastrians and the Yorkists duked it out for more than 30 years,” she concluded.

However, there was more to the story than that one moment. Scobie writes, “The 150-second car ride to the Long Walk felt like two hours as they muddled through light small talk.”

Elser saw the moment as “Two couples who rendezvoused in the Windsor Castle courtyard. Then, they drove off together and managed not to throttle one another for a matter of tens of minutes.”

King Charles orchestrated the event to show ‘unity’

A palace source reportedly told Endgame author, Omid Scobie, “Essentially, [King Charles] told William to swallow his pride and invite his brother and sister-in-law to join them when they greeted mourners and wellwishers in Windsor that day. William wasn’t keen. This was his moment with the public, but the King put pressure on [him].”

This entire royal connection moment happened only 40 minutes before William and Kate were set to greet the public. Scobie writes that Meghan Markle had just returned from a walk and wasn’t ready.

The couple’s head of communications, Ashley Hansen, reportedly told Meghan and Harry, per Endgame, “It doesn’t matter how little time you have, just get out there and do it.”

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was the last time Princes William and Harry were photographed together

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose outside of Balmoral Castle in September 2022 | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Since that show of brotherly unity, Princes William and Harry have not been photographed together again. The brothers were at King Charles’ coronation but did not pose for official photographs with the monarch.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes that “there is no sign anything will ever change” between the brothers 15 months later. She called their relationship “decimated, the Chernobyl of fraternal bonds.”

Elser believes that the only thing that will temporarily reunite the estranged royal brothers would be the death of their father, King Charles. She calls this idea “painful.”

Endgame, a new book that dissects the royal family’s current state, is currently available.