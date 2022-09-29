Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Relationship Inspires Tyler Perry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a source of relationship inspiration for Tyler Perry. He spoke about his friendship with the royals and how he would do anything he could to help them.

Tyler Perry says he wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have

Actor and producer Tyler Perry spoke about Harry and Meghan’s relationship. He told Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb that he admires the duke and duchess and wants to support them.

One way Perry showed his support was by allowing Harry and Meghan to stay in his home when they had concerns about security. Perry told Kotb and Bush that if he can’t have a love like Harry and Meghan’s, he doesn’t want it.

“What I know about the two of them, and I wish the world knew, is how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other.”

Perry says he is moved by the love Harry and Meghan have. “And the love that they have is really, really moving,” he continues. “And I just wanted to do anything I could to support them. If I don’t have that, what [Meghan] and Harry have, I don’t want it. That’s really amazing.”

Tyler Perry invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to live in his home

Meghan talks about Perry’s generosity during her interview with The Cut. She explained that she and Harry were without security after stepping down from their roles as senior royals. Making matters worse, they say someone in the press leaked the location of their residence.

Meghan tells The Cut that after she and Harry were married, Perry reached out and let her know he was there for her and her new husband if they ever needed help. She later took him up on his offer. Perry offered one of his homes in Beverly Hills, California. The home came with a security detail. This revelation first came to light during Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Tyler Perry says fatherhood healed him

Perry says he is also inspired by the love of his son. He speaks about him during Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max. He says being a father provided “healing” for him as an adult. Perry mentions growing up in an abusive household and how fatherhood helped him come to terms with his past.

“I’ve come to terms with it, but the beauty of it is having my son,” says Perry. “Every time I say I love him I feel that being said to the little boy in me. Every time I hug him, I feel like the little boy in me is being hugged. There’s something about having a child, especially when they’re at the age when you experienced the most abuse, that if you’re on the other side of it, it really speaks healing to you.” Follow

