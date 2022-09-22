Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Seem to Have Relationship Strain With Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Says Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent time with the royal family so they could say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. One body language expert doesn’t think Meghan and Harry are on good terms with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t seem as close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The relationship between Meghan and Harry and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank isn’t as close as it used to be according to Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy. He analyzed the interaction between the couples right before Harry and Meghan left the funeral.

According to Rosas, even though Eugenie is standing close to Meghan, there seems to be limited interaction. He believes that based on the position of Eugenie’s head (he says her head and neck were pulled backward), there is tension between her and Meghan. He says Princess Eugenie looks nervous.

“You can push your head forward when you are interested in something and you can pull it backward when you feel some resistance,” says Rosas in his video.

Body language expert discusses signs of relationship strain

Rosas says he heard Eugenie and Meghan were friends. In light of their friendship, Rosas says it was noticeable that there didn’t seem to be much interaction between the women after the funeral. Rosas thinks their friendship is strained based on the body language signals that were sent.

“There is some resistance between them,” says Rosas. “This should not be it. If they are friends and they can support each other—it’s precisely in this moment when friends are going to naturally gravitate toward each other, which is not happening here.”

Rosas also says it appears Meghan looks at Eugenie with a “cold stare” as the car leaves. “If they’re all friends, why is this happening?” asks Rosas. He is not sure what took place among the couples that led to what appears to be tension.

Prince Harry and Jack Brooksbank seem to have tension says body language expert

Rosas says Brooksbank doesn’t seem to acknowledge Prince Harry when it’s time for them to leave the funeral.He senses some tension between Jack Brooksbank and Prince Harry. He notices that Brooksbank seems to briefly tighten his mouth when he looks in Harry’s direction. Once he looks away, his mouth appears to relax. Rosas doesn’t sense a connection between the couples.

Rosas says Harry’s face looks tense. He also believes he may have been angry during that moment, but he’s not sure what he could be angry about. “His jaw is tense,” he says. “It’s a very uncomfortable situation for both of them.”

Prince Harry seems isolated, says body language expert

Rosas shared photos of Harry standing next to some of the members of the royal family. He thought Harry looked a bit lonely and “isolated.” The last couple of months have been tough for Harry and Meghan, so Harry was likely feeling exhausted from it all.

Rosas believes some of the tension might stem from Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from their roles as senior royals. Rosas says he “feels sorry” for Prince Harry. However, he believes there’s still room for him to mend fences with his family.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Doesn’t Look ‘Confident’ While Walking With Kate and William