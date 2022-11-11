Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Relationship With the Royal Family ‘Hasn’t Improved’ Since the Death of Queen Elizabeth Says Royal Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised many people when they joined Prince William and Kate Middleton during the walkabout after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It looked like this could be the beginning of a strengthened relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family. However, one royal expert says their relationship hasn’t changed.

How the palace has responded to ‘The Crown’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

There has been a lot of fuss over The Crown Season 5. Some experts say the series could be “damaging” for King Charles and the royal family because episodes re-enact scandals that may have been long forgotten (such as “tampongate”). Valentine Low, a royal expert and author of Courtiers, says the palace hasn’t said much about the latest season of The Crown.

“The palace has publicly been trying to say nothing; they’ve been trying to ignore it,” says Low during an interview with Sky News. “Behind the scenes, I think they’ve been pretty concerned. They worry about the king’s reputation. There’s been frankly a lot of hysteria about The Crown. Some of the papers in Britain have been really going for it, really attacking The Crown. “

Low doesn’t think The Crown will have a long-term impact on King Charles’ reputation. He says “it’s just television,” so he doesn’t see how this could hold him back for long.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship hasn’t improved according to Valentine Low

When asked about the current state of Meghan and Harry’s relationship with the royal family, Low says things are not good right now. “They haven’t improved, they’re at a pretty low ebb,” says Low. “The royal family, the palace, they’re all waiting for Harry’s book [Spare] to come out. No one knows what’s in the book yet and they’re pretty nervous because Harry could say a lot of awful things. The family relations are not good.”

Low says it was apparent from the walkabout Harry and Meghan took before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral that the relationship with the royal family wasn’t in a good place. According to Low, “there was no warmth” between the duke and duchess and the royal family members.

“Clearly, relations between Harry and his father and Harry and his brother, they’re still not good,” continues Low. He goes on to say he thinks Harry is aware his book could cause problems within the royal family, but he feels like “he needs to tell his truth.”

Valentine Low believes things could get better

Low is hopeful that relations between Harry and Meghan and the royal family will improve. “This could only get better,” says Low. “If [Harry] tells it like it is from his point of view, we’ll just carry on in the same mess we are now. It won’t make things much worse because they’re already pretty bad at the moment. If he pulls back it might improve.”

