Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Release Another Netflix Documentary Titled ‘Live to Lead’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to release a brand-new Netflix documentary. This time, they’re taking a different turn. Instead of focusing on themselves, they will highlight the life of world leaders and their legacies. Here’s what to expect from their latest project.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry aren’t slowing down. After the release of their Netflix docuseries Meghan and Harry, they’re introducing another documentary titled Live to Lead. The documentary, which will air on Netflix December 31, celebrates leaders around the globe as they talk about their contributions and offer inspiration.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say the documentary was inspired by Nelson Mandela. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived, it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead,’” they say during the trailer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue by saying the documentary is about “people who have made brave choices to fight for change and to become leaders and giving inspiration to the rest of us.”

Who’s in Meghan and Harry’s documentary?

Some of the featured leaders include the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem, Jacinda Arden, Albie Sachs, Siya Kolisi, lawyer Bryan Stevenson, and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

During the preview, Ginsburg talks about her career path. She says, “At every turn in my life, I thought, ‘Do I really want this?’ And if the answer is ‘yes,’ you find a way.”

There is also a clip of Steinem, during which she discusses the meaning of leadership. “Leadership mainly means ‘by example,’ she says. “We do what we see way, way, way more than what we’re told.” Stevenson also adds to the discussion, saying, “We actually have to make a choice to do uncomfortable things.”

What’s next for Harry and Meghan

Next up is Prince Harry’s highly anticipated book, Spare. He will discuss his life and how the death of his mother, Princess Diana, affected him. The teaser for the book says Harry will demonstrate “unflinching honesty” during his account of the last couple of years.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” says Penguin Random House in a release.

Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.