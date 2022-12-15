Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sold ‘Their Souls’ Say Royal Commentators: ‘How Much More Can They Make Themselves the Brand?’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of the new Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan. Some royal commentators are saying the duke and duchess are simply telling the same story over again and focusing most of their attention on branding. One commentator said the couple sold “their souls.”

Meghan and Harry sold ‘their sold’ says commentator

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Some commentators believe Meghan and Harry were dwelling on their perceived misfortune during part one of the docuseries. “Was that a documentary?” says Talk TV host Julia Hartley Brewer at the beginning of her broadcast. “Or was it just a video diary from a couple who just feels sorry for themselves?”

Hartley Brewer went on to say Meghan and Harry sold “their souls.” In her opinion, the duke and duchess are selling their story so they can make money. Hartley Brewer didn’t enjoy the docuseries, but she says she feels compelled to watch part two.

“In terms of them sort of selling their souls to the highest bidder, watching these three programs on Netflix, I will be there on Thursday watching the next three as well,” says Hartley Brewer. “Who are we kidding? It is must-watch [TV], but it’s almost like watching a slow-moving car crash, isn’t it? Do you think there’s anywhere else for them to go with this selling their souls?”

Meghan and Harry are making themselves ‘the brand’ says a commentator

Commentator Candice Holdsworth tells Hartley Brewer that Meghan and Harry don’t have much more to say and mostly focus their energy on their brand. She doesn’t see much of a future for the duke and duchess.

“I think a reviewer from Variety put it really well,” says Holdsworth. “He said that their lives have become a bit pinched and unimaginative. Watching the last one, you thought, ‘Oh, there’s nothing new here. I’ve heard all of this before.’ And how much more can they make themselves the brand? I just don’t think there’s much road left.”

Megyn Kelly lists all the media projects Meghan and Harry have been involved in

Meghan and Harry have been involved in a heavy media push. After the Netflix documentary, Harry’s book Spare will hit bookstore shelves. The duchess has also given interviews to The Cut and Variety. Many are still reeling over the couple’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

During her online commentary, Megyn Kelly lists all the media Meghan and Harry have been doing lately. “I’ve seen it,” says Kelly. “Harry and Meghan’s tell all — or at least tell what you think makes you look good. And those are three hours I will never get back. What a boring, uninspiring, interminable waste of time. Believe it or not, this couple is still complaining… [They] have $200 million dollars in the bank thanks to their insatiable desire to finally tell their story—like to Oprah, and on Spotify, and in New York magazine, and in a memoir—well, you get the point.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are more ‘celebrity’ than ‘royal’ says an expert

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes Meghan and Harry are more concerned about being celebrities than being royals. She goes as far as calling the duke and duchess “entertainers.” In her opinion, their primary concern is building their brand.

“Harry and Meghan are now celebrities,” Schofield tells TMZ. “They’re less royal, more celebrity, more entertainers. They need the media. The fact that they are complaining about all of this press intrusion, this lack of privacy, to reality TV cameras, basically. I do think the world is waking up to some of the hypocrisy when it comes to Harry and Meghan.”

