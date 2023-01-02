Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had an ‘Uncommon’ Exchange During the Netflix Docuseries Says a Body Language Expert

A body language expert analyzed the interaction between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their Netflix docuseries. He noticed an exchange between the duke and duchess that he says was “uncommon.” Here’s what the expert observed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had an ‘uncommon’ exchange according to a body language expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry did interviews with the producers during their docuseries. They sat on a couch and answered questions about their relationship and lives as royals. Body language expert Bruce Durham says there was a moment when the couple had an “uncommon” exchange.

Durham notes that Harry is relaxed during the opening scene. He’s sitting in an open position and seems to be inviting Meghan into his space. However, Durham says Meghan seems “closed off” with her body language.

“So he is in an open gesture,” says Durham during his Believing Bruce YouTube broadcast. “We don’t see [Meghan] being open to Harry, her inner leg, the one next to Harry, is the one crossed over and we know that’s a barrier.”

Durham says he thought the couple would have used the opener to present a united front. However, according to him, they seemed “incongruent.” They don’t mirror each other. In his opinion, this is not a “common” thing.

“In the very first scene, the moment where they should be presenting that front, Meghan’s limbic system, the autonomous part of the brain, straight away shut Harry off,” says Durham. “That’s not common.”

Bruce Durham says Meghan and Harry don’t seem to be on the same page during the docuseries opener

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Made 1 Move During Their Docuseries That Caught a Body Language Expert’s Attention

Durham asks why Meghan and Harry don’t seem to be in sync. He finds it curious that the duke and duchess don’t seem to be on the same page during the docuseries opener.

“What is the reason for that?” asks Durham. “Is it because she can’t control Harry in this moment? I don’t know. Is it because she might be worried about what Harry is going to say or not going to say? I don’t know. What we do know is Harry is there openly supporting his partner and Meghan has closed herself off, which is not common.”

Meghan Markle’s color choice during the Netflix docuseries

Another noticeable difference between Meghan and Harry was how they dressed for the docuseries. Meghan chose to wear an all-white outfit while Prince Harry wore black. Melissa Lund, a personal stylist and image coach, says Meghan’s color choice seemed intentional. According to her, there was “symbolism” involved.

“I think Meghan likes white and looks good in it but there’s definitely some symbolism behind her choice,” Lund tells Express. “White is associated with purity, peace, and clarity. I think she’s trying to show that she has a new life now (rebirth) and she’s also trying to appear regal–a slight dichotomy I know, but she’s still got her title.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.