Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to produce projects through Archewell. They released the Archetypes podcast and have produced two Netflix documentaries so far. A commentator says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are basing their brand on “attacking” the royal family. According to him, this isn’t a sustainable way to earn a living and their lives will end up being “empty.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan and Harry have been everywhere lately. Sky News host Kel Richards started his commentary by asking viewers if they’re tired of hearing so much about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He says at this point, most people have probably gotten their fill of Harry and Meghan news.

“Have you had your fill of Harry and Meghan yet?” asks Richards. “Now I know there are a lot of people who are feeling rather Harry-and-Meghaned-out at the moment. Well, brace yourself, in about 10 days from now, Harry’s autobiography will be released in which he will once again wash his dirty linen in public and show great disrespect for his family and the headlines and the TV news will be full of it.”

Harry and Meghan will end up with ‘empty’ lives according to Kel Richards

Richards says there isn’t much left for Harry and Meghan after they’re done talking about the royal family. He believes they will keep their titles and get what they want but their lives will be “empty.”

According to Richards, resentment is “eating up Harry from the inside.” He believes they won’t have fulfilling lives because they are so focused on themselves and the perceived wrongs they have faced at the hands of the media and the institution of the royal family.

“They have given up royalty for celebrity,” says Richards. “And celebrity is a notoriously fickle thing. Most celebrities have something they can do to earn their place in the celebrity circuit. They can sing or they can act. Harry and Meghan only have one profession—attacking the royal family. But that’s a career that can’t last forever.”

In Richard’s opinion, Meghan and Harry probably won’t lose their duke and duchess titles, but their lives won’t have much meaning. “They might end up with titled but empty lives,” he says. “Any life built on a foundation of resentment can never be a happy one.”

Kel Richards says all the blame shouldn’t be placed on Meghan Markle

Richards says some people want to put all the blame on Meghan for causing a rift among the royal family members. However, in his opinion, Prince Harry also played a part in dividing the family. According to him, Harry’s resentment is part of the problem.

“A lot of people are inclined to put the whole blame on Meghan,” says Richards. “They think she’s got Harry hypnotized and he’s just being led around by the nose and has no real idea of what’s going on. But I think that lets Harry off far too lightly. Let me suggest to you that he is a young man relentlessly driven by resentment.”

Richards says the title of Harry’s book, Spare, says everything about how much he resents the royal family. He says Harry’s book title is a reference to how in royal families or any aristocratic family, “the role of a wife is to produce ‘an heir and a spare.’” The second child, he says, is around just in case something happens to the eldest child.

“For Harry to call his book spare shows us he is obsessed with [the fact that he is a spare],” says Richards. “What that book title tells us is that he is he deeply resents, and apparently has resented all his life, the fact that he was the second born, that he’s not the heir and he will never be king.”

Richards says, “Resentment is a bad thing to build a life on.” However, he says this is what it seems like Harry is doing. According to Richards, Harry has chosen to marry someone who will “feed and support” his resentment.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.