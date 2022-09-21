Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won’t Get Back Together With Kate Middleton and Prince William Predicts Royal Expert

Some people were surprised, and others were happy to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Some royal watchers believe their appearance during the walkabout means the “fab four” is back together. However, one royal expert doesn’t believe this is the case.

Meghan and Harry won’t reunite with Kate and William again predicts royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Don’t expect to see Meghan and Harry reunite with Kate and William, says royal expert Robert Jobson. According to Jobson, the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death was a one-time thing. He doesn’t believe this appearance means we’ll see the four royals together more often. “In truth, the most recent walkabout was a one-off special,” says Jobson in his opinion piece for The Sun.

Jobson says there might be some discomfort among the couples because of Meghan and Harry’s interviews. He believes William and Kate might be concerned that things said in private will eventually become public knowledge.

Meghan Markle didn’t want to remain silent

Meghan says she felt it was time to speak up and tell her side of the story. During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex shared her account of what she says things were like for her.

When asked why she wanted to come forward now and speak about her life as a member of the royal family, Meghan says she felt it was a good time because of what she had experienced.

“We’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened,” she tells Winfrey. “And also, that we have the ability to make our own choices. I couldn’t have said yes to you [when you asked for an interview before]. That wasn’t my choice to make.”

Meghan says she was also happy to have her “voice” back and be able to speak freely now that she is no longer a working royal. “As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than what I think people imagine it to be,” she tells Winfrey.

“It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk,” continues the Duchess of Sussex. “To be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to clear up false reports

Another reason Meghan says she felt it was the right time to speak to Winfrey is because she and Harry wanted to clear up false reports in the media. One rumor Meghan wanted to put to rest was that she made Kate Middleton cry.

“The reverse happened,” says Meghan. “Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.” Meghan went on to say her life as a royal was “lonely.” She tells Winfrey there were times when she couldn’t do simple things like go to lunch with friends.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Doesn’t Look ‘Confident’ While Walking With Kate and William