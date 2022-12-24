Meghan Markle Will Produce a Book as Prince Harry’s Royal Connections ‘Dwindle Significantly,’ Predicts Ann Widdecombe

Meghan Markle will likely write a tell-all book just like Prince Harry, according to British politician Ann Widdecombe. Here’s what Widdecombe, who appeared briefly in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, said about the famous couple and how their ability to monetize their connections to the royal family are “dwindling very significantly.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Meghan Markle will release a book like Prince Harry, predicts Ann Widdecombe

British politician Ann Widdecombe briefly appeared in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The filmmakers used a front-page story about her calling Meghan Markle “trouble” when she was on the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

In a December interview with Fair Betting Sites, Widdecombe reiterated her opinion of Meghan and gave her predictions for what she and Prince Harry will do in 2023.

“I think they will go on the path that they’ve now set themselves. There’s a book coming out in the early New Year, we know that for a certainty. That will be the next step,” Widdecombe said, referring to Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare.

“The question is how long can they keep going on with this?” she wondered. “The only thing they’ve got is their royal connections. They haven’t got anything else or any other selling points. If they want to go on maintaining that sort of lifestyle, they’re going to have to make money somehow. I reckon that by the end of next year, their capacity to make money on the back of their royal connections will be dwindling very significantly.”

Widdecombe added, “The book will probably be the last throw of the dice, unless Meghan produces a book the following year. That’s always possible, but you get to the stage where you say what more is there for us to give?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t return to the UK in 2023, says Ann Widdecombe

Besides releasing another book, Ann Widdecombe has more 2023 predictions for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She said it’s unlikely that the couple will return to the UK next year because they aren’t “welcome.”

In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry famously stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the US. Harry told Oprah that while the “UK is [his] home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from the royal family (per Marie Claire). There have been long-standing rumors that the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Meghan was a source of tension with his older brother, Prince William.

“I don’t think they’ll want to return to the UK. I don’t think they’ll be welcomed here at the moment,” said Widdecombe. “Time is a great healer. I don’t see anything spectacular happening over the next five years, and possibly not the next 10. But it’s always possible that there will be some sort of healing.”

?The cover of Prince Harry’s new book has been revealed.



It is suspected that the title refers to the phrase that monarchies need an ‘heir and a spare’, with Prince Harry the ‘spare’ sibling, unlikely to be on the throne.



Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the book pic.twitter.com/LzJri8WvR0 — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 27, 2022

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book is coming out in January

Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all memoir, Spare, is scheduled for release on Jan. 10. The book could affect his relationship with the royal family.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex said of the project (per Marie Claire). “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.” He added that he looks forward to sharing the “accurate” and “wholly truthful” story of his life.

One of Prince Harry’s friends told the Mirror that the royal family should be worried about the upcoming memoir. “If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken,” said the friend. “Just wait for the book to come out, because that will shake the monarchy to the core.”