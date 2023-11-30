Despite the Duchess of Sussex remaining quiet about the royal family for the better part of a year, she is at the center of a fresh, new controversy.

A new book by Omid Scobie, Endgame, threatens to derail Meghan Markle‘s rebrand, claims a royal commentator. The Duchess of Sussex had reportedly removed herself from anything connected to the House of Windsor and now finds herself sucked back into a “royal soap opera.”

Meghan Markle finds herself at the center of a new royal controversy

A new royal tell-all titled Endgame, by author Omid Scobie, explored Meghan Markle’s 2021 claim to Oprah Winfrey regarding “conversations” within the royal family of Prince Archie’s skin color. While Scobie did not reveal the names of the royals allegedly involved in the U.S. version of the book, the Dutch version implicates King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes this fresh drama will derail Meghan’s attempts to distance herself from further royal controversy. The remarks in question were first made in 2021.

Elser writes, “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, watches a year’s hard work be dashed by one single, solitary slip of Scobie’s new roman-a-tone-deaf. The unmasking of the family members who raised ‘concerns and conversations about how dark’ the skin color of the couple’s first baby would be.”

Meghan did not reveal the alleged names to Winfrey, saying it “would be very damaging to them.” However, a Dutch publisher printed the names in the translated version of the book, subsequently pulled from store shelves.

Elser writes, “Endgame and its Dutch translation have well and truly blown that hope out of the water. Because, like it or not, Meghan has just been sucked back into the ‘soap opera.'”

“She’s back to square one. Mired in those claims of cruelty, unconscious bias, and conniving palace forces she seemed so keen to leave behind.”

Meghan Markle has spent the better part of one year rebranding herself

Throughout 2023, Meghan Markle has remained mostly out of the public eye. The Duchess of Sussex only re-emerged publicly in the Fall. She began attending public events such as Beyoncé’s concert, a Kevin Costner fundraiser, and Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

Meghan began to shift her public persona by signing with powerhouse Hollywood representative William Morris Endeavor. Film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building will be explored. Acting will not be an area of focus.

She walked the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event. Meghan teased, “So many exciting things on the slate.”

“I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it too, which is fun,” she continued.

Daniela Elser writes that the current controversy may continue to place Meghan in a spotlight she wants to remove herself from. “Think of this as the duchess creating a firebreak between the Sussex brand of yore, them trapped in a vinegary Groundhog Day of victimhood, and Meghan 2.0.”

How will the release of ‘Endgame’ affect Meghan Markle moving forward?

Meghan Markle’s words are used against her within Endgame‘s pages. The highly damaging reference links senior royals to a race row that has rumbled since that interview.

Scobie claims he never submitted a manuscript with the royals’ names, who allegedly made questionable remarks about Prince Archie’s skin color. However, the Dutch version of his book proves otherwise.

But, while it appears Meghan has not yet been directly tied to any of the material in Endgame, she has been connected to Omid Scobie’s previous publication, Finding Freedom. The BBC reported a statement from Meghan contained an apology to the court for not remembering an email exchange in which she agreed Mr Knauf could provide information to Finding Freedom‘s authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.