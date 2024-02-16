Meghan Markle has been working on a rebrand for quite some time, and she has a matching portrait to go with it -- in the photo, she's channeling Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, changed their association with the royal family back in 2020 when they stepped back from their working roles as senior royals. Ever since, the two have been living in California, but for much of the first few years after their departure, Harry and Meghan made money on talking about their journey with the royal family.

Now, the two appear to be rebranding — especially Meghan — and her newest portrait features a little piece of Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle | Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s recent portrait shows her wearing Princess Diana’s watch

The Duchess of Sussex recently announced that her podcast, Archetypes, has a new home with Lemonada Media. The podcast company hosts other celebrity storytelling, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast as well as Samantha Bee’s. Meghan’s Archetypes was cut from Spotify back in 2023, and she and the media giant agreed to part ways.

In addition to announcing the podcast relaunch, Meghan and Harry, who are collectively known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched a new website called sussex.com. With it, Meghan also released a new portrait of herself, which was a close-up of the duchess with her hands folded. On her wrist was a watch that was previously owned by Princess Diana, Harry’s late mother. According to Express, it’s a Cartier watch worth around $23,000; Meghan also wore a $6,000 bracelet alongside it in the image.

Both of Diana’s daughters-in-law, Meghan and Kate Middleton, have continued to honor the late Princess of Wales by often wearing her jewelry and emulating her fashion. Meghan has previously attended royal events wearing her late mother-in-law’s jewelry.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely have other projects up their sleeve

Harry and Meghan have remained quiet for a while recently. The two have been raising their own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the California suburb of Montecito since 2020. Harry and Meghan previously came out with a Netflix documentary and did interviews about their time in the royal family, which they profited off of. But now that that moment has passed, the two are gearing up for yet another rebrand. With the announcement of the new podcast, the new website, and Meghan’s new portrait, it looks like the duchess wants 2024 to be her year.

There was tease of an Instagram return from Meghan as well during her 2022 interview with The Cut. She had mentioned that she’s getting back on the platform, and the handle @meghan was developed just a short time after, but so far, there has been no activity on the account. Still, plenty think it belongs to her, and it’s possible that she could return to the platform sometime this year.