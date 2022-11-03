Meghan Markle’s Constant Reference to Prince Harry as ‘My Husband’ Has Megyn Kelly Exasperated: ‘We Get It’

Megyn Kelly has taken Meghan Markle to task for what she says is the Duchess of Sussex’s constant referral of Prince Harry as “my husband.” The newswoman has been quite vocal in her apparent dislike of Meghan, who married Harry and became a part of the British royal family in 2018 after dating for two years. Kelly called Meghan out on her behavior, saying to the former television personality of her royal marriage, “we get it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images

Megyn Kelly once called Meghan Markle a ‘social climber, B-list actress’

Kelly did not mince words when discussing the royal couple on her podcast, as seen in a YouTube video. “I was shocked at just how thin-skinned Harry is,” the journalist commented during a discussion with royal author Tom Bower in October 2022.

She called the Duchess of Sussex a “social climber, b-list actress” with a “thin-skinned husband,” referring to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. What caused her ire? Kelly appeared fed up with claims the couple gets “upset when it comes to bad press.”

“Meghan, I understood; she’s a Hollywood B-list, to be charitable, actress,” Kelly stated. “She was a social climber. Her whole thing is about an image, so I can see why she’s so easily upset when it comes to bad press.”

“But Harry, he’s the son of the king. I was surprised by your reporting that he follows the media and social media and cares about every word written. Harry believes he’s got a ‘limited time’ to be on the world stage because Prince George is aging by the moment and will overtake him as the next best thing in the British tabloids,” she continued.

“These two are as thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image,” Kelly concluded of the Sussexes.

Megyn Kelly now claims Meghan Markle needs to stop calling Prince Harry ‘my husband’

Kelly cited an episode of Markle’s Archetypes podcast where the Duchess of Sussex referred to Prince Harry repeatedly as “my husband.”

“We get it. You bagged the gorilla,” Kelly said of Meghan marrying Harry. “Congratulations! You got the big bear. You want us to know.”

Kelly’s comments came during an interview with author Christopher Anderson. He is promoting a new book about King Charles III titled “The King: The Life of Charles III.”

“There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and most of their fortune,” Kelly said of the couple.

The newswoman also claims the royal ‘lied’ about not knowing much about Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey | CBS

Kelly also took Meghan to task for claims she knew nothing about Prince Harry when the couple first met in 2016.

“Let’s get real. She was a liar,” Kelly said when referring a statement Meghan made to Oprah Winfrey about her relationship with Harry in its early stages.

“I never looked up my husband online,” the Duchess of Sussex previously told Oprah Winfrey. “I just didn’t feel the need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me.”

