Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims

Most royal fans are aware that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is a keen photographer. The princess has taken some adorable photos of her children’s important firsts and milestones such as their birthday portraits and first day of school pictures. Now, it’s being reported that Prince William’s wife offered to photograph Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie shortly after his birth, but the Duchess of Sussex refused that offer.

Here’s more on that and what others have said about Kate’s photography skills.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis along with Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison attending The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan would not accept Kate’s offer to photograph Archie

On his YouTube channel, royal expert Neil Sean revealed that Kate reportedly offered to take the very first pictures of Archie after he was born in 2019 but Meghan said “no.”

“This was a very special gesture from the now-Princess of Wales to Meghan Markle when she had her first child,” Sean said (per Express). “According to [a] good source, apparently Meghan turned that opportunity down flat. And as ever we have to say allegedly, we’re not quite sure why [Meghan turned Kate’s offer down].

Sean went on to say that Kate’s apparent gesture was of a “warm and generous nature.”

The Sussexes hired a photographer to take pictures of Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall at Windsor Castle | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sean added that Meghan and Harry didn’t even need to “hire a photographer.” But that’s what they opted to do rather than have Kate take Archie portraits.

Fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took some of the couple’s personal wedding day photos, was in prime position to snap pics during the first photocall a couple of days after Archie’s birth.

The Sussexes turned to Allerton again to take photos during their son’s private christening at Windsor Castle. One picture of the family that day was snapped inside the Green Drawing Room. And a second shot, with the castle’s Rose Garden in the background, is in black and white and shows Meghan cradling Archie as she looks into Prince Harry’s eyes.

The Princess of Wales has been praised for her photography

Lovely pictures released tonight of Prince William, George, Charlotte & Louis for his 38th birthday & Father’s Day, taken by Kate at Anmer Hall on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RUtkron65r — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) June 20, 2020

The Princess of Wales is often praised for her photography by professionals in the field including Arthur Edwards. He began working for The Sun four decades ago and has photographed several royals. He’s also a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his “outstanding service to newspapers.” Edwards stated that he really admires Kate’s photography skills.

On The Royal Rota podcast, he explained that his favorite photo is the one she took of her husband and their kids on William’s 38th birthday in 2020, saying: “I’m a great admirer of Kate’s photography. The picture that I love most that she’s done is William and the three children on the swing. I would have killed to have taken that picture. Charlotte with her arm around daddy, you know, ‘daddy’s girl.’ It’s a lovely picture. I was so full of praise for her on that.”