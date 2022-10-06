Meghan Markle Rejected Prince William’s Help When He Offered to Have His Own Aide Assist Her, Royal Author Insists

Meghan Markle has previously said that she did not receive any type of help or guidance from other royals when she joined the family. However, a biographer is telling a different story saying that the duchess was offered assistance from Prince William who asked Meghan if she would like one of his aides to give her information and pointers to help her transition into her royal role.

What Meghan told Oprah about not receiving any help with transition into royal life

During her primetime special with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan claimed that no one offered to help prepare her for royal life or explain what was expected of her.

“There were certain things that you couldn’t do,” the Duchess of Sussex told the former talk show host. “But, you know, unlike what you see in the movies, there’s no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. There’s none of that training. That might exist for other members of the family. That was not something that was offered to me.”

Meghan also said that she had to learn the British national anthem and hymns sung in church with no assistance saying: “Even down to the national anthem. No one thought to say, ‘Oh, you’re American. You’re not going to know that.'”

Author says Prince William offered his own aide to help Meghan adjust

Royal reporter Valentine Low, who authored the book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, is countering Meghan’s claim and insisting that she was offered help as Prince William suggested she could work with his private secretary and learn what she needed to know. However, Meghan turned that offer down.

“They tried really hard to help Meghan, right from the beginning,” Low said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain (per Express). “One of them called Miguel Head, who was William’s private secretary, had a meeting with Meghan. And in that meeting, he said, ‘listen, you’re coming to the royal family from a different place. You’re an actress, you’re a grown-up woman, we can do things differently. Let’s talk about how we do this. You might want to carry on acting, you might want to work somehow in the industry. Let’s have a dialogue.’ And Meghan said no, ‘I want to support my husband,’ so on and so forth.”

Low added that another suggestion was: “Sir David Manning, ex-ambassador, he cooked up this plan ages ago, before he even met Meghan … suggested [she and Harry] could go and live in South Africa for a while, just like the queen and Prince Philip lived in Malta, like William and Kate lived in Anglesey.”

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted out of that offer too.

William tried to reach out after Meghan talked about lack of support in documentary

In his book, Low claimed that William offered to help his sister-in-law again following the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey in 2019 in which the couple spoke about the lack of support from the royal family. But the Sussexes were “paranoid” about meeting with him to discuss their issues and concerns further fearing that it could be leaked.

Low wrote: “He [Prince Harry] was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers. To everyone who knew what was going on, this was heartbreaking.”

