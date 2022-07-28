Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Did Everything She Could’ to Stop Journalist From Talking to Her Friends

People can’t stop talking about the new biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors which details Meghan Markle‘s past up to her life today with Prince Harry in California.

The author, Tom Bower, is a veteran investigative journalist who is said to have done extensive research and spoke to a number of people who know the former Suits star. Now, he has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex tried to put an end to any talks between him and those close to her.

Meghan Markle at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Some of the explosive claims made by those who spoke to the author

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors has been described as a “bombshell” and “blistering” biography that explores the relationship between the duchess and prince as far back as 2016. It also includes some explosive claims about Meghan’s relationship with members of the royal family.

One incident Bower wrote about is the now-infamous bridesmaid dress fitting ahead of the Sussexes’ royal wedding. The book alleges that Meghan “compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter” and that Meghan would not allow the then-3-year-old princess’s hemline to be changed. She then reportedly refused to let Charlotte wear tights, a decision that left Kate Middleton in tears.

According to the book, Meghan was irritating some other royals as well when she shot down the idea of flying to see her father, Thomas Markle, to reconcile and urge him to stop speaking to the press. The idea was put forth by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

In a text sent to her former aide Jason Knauf, Meghan defended her stance writing: “It was completely unrealistic to think I could fly discreetly to Mexico, arrive unannounced at his doorstep to a location and residence I had never visited or known, in a small border town … and somehow hope to speak privately to my father without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family.”

Journalist says Meghan tried ‘everything she could’ to bar people from speaking to him

Meghan Markle attends a morning tea reception in Fiji | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage

Bower said that while he was gathering his research which included speaking with people who know the duchess, Meghan tried to prevent those talks from going forward.

“I’m fascinated by the power that Meghan has been able to assume,” he told OK! magazine per Express. “In my opinion, she’d taken too many chances in telling her story. The public needs to know the truth. I was very keen to talk to old boyfriends, people who knew her in Hollywood. Meghan did everything she could to stop me from talking to her friends and people that worked with her.”

Bower added that it would have been better for the duchess if she agreed to participate in the book instead of ignoring his request. As he put it: “It was foolish of her to ignore me, because they would probably be happier with the book if they could tell their story.”

How Meghan and Harry reacted when asked about Bower’s book

So far, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded to the claims made in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors but they were asked about it.

On July 18, 2022, Harry and Meghan were in New York City at the UN to observe Nelson Mandela International Day. As they arrived, United Nations Correspondent Margaret Besheer asked the prince if he was worried that Bower’s would worsen things with his family. However, the Sussexes did not answer and chose to ignore the question as they made their way to the General Assembly Hall.

