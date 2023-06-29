The Duchess of Sussex's past history appears to be affecting her future, says royal insider and author Angela Levin.

Royal insider Angela Levin claims Meghan Markle‘s “reputation for telling untruths” has subsequently caused her to lose “all credibility” in the public eye. In a new interview, Levin weighed in on whether Meghan will pen her memoir on the heels of Prince Harry’s Spare, further exposing royal family secrets and her version of events that caused her and Harry to walk away from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Meghan Markle poses for a photograph in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2022 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal insider Angela Levin suggests Meghan Markle could be preparing a tell-all book

Royal insider Angela Levin, who authored the books Harry: Conversations With a Prince and Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, believes Meghan Markle has a long-term professional plan which could include a memoir. However, she thinks the former Suits star may struggle to get her story across in a believable manner.

“She has lost all credibility,” Levin stated. “People won’t believe it because she has a reputation for telling untruths or exaggerating hugely, so it doesn’t make any sense.”

Levin says of Meghan’s reputation moving forward, “I think it will make it as bad as it is. I don’t think it will move backward.”

She told GBNews Dan Wootton, the Duchess of Sussex could face further scrutiny regarding any further truth-telling. “They are seeing here [United Kingdom] and in America and other countries that she’s not talented. She’s no good. She tells lies.”

Levin claims that if Meghan does indeed release a book, there will likely be a push of sales from those interested in what the Duchess of Sussex has to say. However, she feels overall; it will be a “disaster.”

The royal insider asks ‘how many times can you hit’ the royal family?

Angelia Levin believes there are only so many times Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can utilize the same narrative against the royal family in the media. She said the couple’s account of events is widely known. Therefore, what could be left to say?

“How many times can you hit them?” asked Levin of the couple’s verbal war of words against the royal family. “You could see at the coronation they ignored Harry. He wasn’t popular, and they just got on with it.”

“They don’t need them, and that must be very painful,” the insider continued regarding Meghan and Harry’s absence from high-profile royal events. These most recent celebrations included King Charles’s birthday celebration Trooping the Color, and the coronation, which Harry attended solo.

How much new information could Meghan Markle include in a tell-all memoir?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Since her formal introduction into royal circles in 2016, Meghan Markle has become integral to Prince Harry’s life. For four years, she moved into his world, learning the ins and outs of life within the House of Windsor.

However, on the heels of leaving their roles as senior royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry shared their views of racism, mistreatment, and mental health struggles within the royal family. They told their story to Oprah Winfrey and The Cut and in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Therefore, after speaking so openly for so long, royalists wonder what new information Meghan could include in her rumored memoir. However, despite rumblings of Meghan taking her story to the public at large, there has been no official word regarding any upcoming literary activity attached to the duchess from the Sussex’s camp.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to premiere Heart of Invictus on Netflix this summer. The special follows service members who have sustained life-changing injuries and are preparing to compete in the Invictus Games. It has also been rumored the couple plans to reinvent the character of Great Expectations‘ Miss Havisham in a tv series titled Bad Manners for the streaming service as well.