Meghan Markle Did Research Prince Harry Before They Met, According to Royal Biographer

According to a 2022 biography, Meghan Markle did research Prince Harry before their first date. In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower claimed the Duchess of Sussex did a “forensic” search of her future husband online. Meanwhile, Meghan stated on two occasions she did not research the Duke of Sussex, which some found hard to believe.

Meghan Markle said she didn’t research Prince Harry in 2 separate interviews

The Duchess of Sussex has commented on not researching Harry twice. First, she talked about not looking him up online in her and Harry’s November 2017 engagement interview.

Meghan said “didn’t know much about” the British royal. All she asked the unnamed friend who set them up if he was nice. “If he wasn’t kind it just didn’t seem like it would make sense,” the now-40-year-old explained.

Meghan revisited the topic in her and Harry’s March 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Per Insider, she said she “didn’t do any research” on what marrying into the royal family would mean.

Meghan went on, reiterating what she said in the 2017 engagement interview. “I’d never looked up my husband online,” she told Oprah. “I just didn’t feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me, right? Everything that we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”

Meghan Markle did a ‘forensic’ Google search, according to Tom Bower’s ‘Revenge’

Bower wrote in Revenge Meghan did research Harry online. Per Newsweek, Bower said she conducted a “more forensic” Google search, citing her blogging experience.

“Meghan’s google search was more forensic. As the master of online research for The Tig, she instinctively searched Google for information,” Bower wrote.

The author also discussed the claim Meghan researched Harry during a July 2022 interview with GB News.

“I think that Meghan was on a manhunt. She was looking for a husband — and an English husband — and Harry was available,” he said, adding she researched his strengths and weaknesses.

Meghan Markle reportedly told her manager she dug ‘deeply’ into Prince Harry’s ‘life’ online

The Duchess of Sussex’s former manager, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, is also quoted on the subject in Revenge.

“As Meghan carried on whispering with excitement, Nelthorpe-Cowne interrupted, ‘Do you know what you’re doing? Do you know anything about him?’ Meghan replied, ‘I’ve googled Harry. I’ve gone deeply into his life,’” Bower wrote.

He continued: “Nelthorpe-Cowne was left in no doubt that Meghan had carefully researched every aspect of Harry and his past life. She understood precisely the man she was meeting: needy, volatile, unhappy and seeking a soulmate.”

