Meghan Markle Revealed She and Prince Harry Fell in Love With Their Montecito Mansion Before Seeing the Inside: ‘We Want This House’

It didn’t take long for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to fall in love with their current home, a California mansion. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she and the Duke of Sussex were saying they “have to get this house” after only seeing the grounds. Ahead, get details on Harry and Meghan’s $14 million-dollar Montecito home and what stood out to them when initially saw it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initially refused to tour their current home because of the price

Harry and Meghan went in search of a stateside home after stepping down as working royals in 2020. They left their U.K. residence at Frogmore Cottage and headed to the U.S. for a fresh start.

However, when they began looking for a new place they didn’t bother touring their current home because of its hefty price tag. “We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” Meghan told The Cut in an August 2022 interview.

“It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping,” the 41-year-old continued. “It’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.”

Meanwhile, the property, which is located in a seaside enclave many celebrities call home, kept popping up in online searches.

Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry wanted their Montecito mansion after only seeing the grounds

Inking lucrative partnerships, including a reported $25 million Spotify deal and another $100 million Netflix deal, changed things for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Suddenly the Montecito mansion became a possibility. So they toured the property that would later become their home.

As Meghan revealed, it didn’t take long for them to know they wanted it. In fact, she and Harry had only seen the grounds when they told the real estate agent, “We have to get this house.”

What was so special about the area surrounding the nearly 19,000-square-foot property? For starters, there were unique palm trees that caught Harry’s eye on the grounds.

“One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” Meghan told The Cut. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’”

Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry ‘did everything’ they could to get their Montecito mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“We did everything we could to get this house,” Meghan said. “You walk in and go …” she added as she took a deep breath. “Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

The home’s stats might’ve also helped. Constructed in 2003, the Mediterranean-style estate has all sorts of amenities. There’s a gym, library, game room, arcade, home theater, and two saunas (wet and dry). Additionally, there’s an elevator they can use to get around the house. There’s also a detached guest house.

In all, Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The grounds, which aren’t far from the Pacific Ocean, feature a tennis court, swimming pool, and play area. They also have a chicken coop, as seen in their 2021 Oprah interview, as well as a garden.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Just Proved She and Prince Harry Are More in Love Than Ever With These 4 Quotes From Her New Interview