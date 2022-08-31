Meghan Markle Revealed She Was ‘Scared to Go Out’ During ‘Cruel Chapter’ of Royal Life

Meghan Markle faced more than a fair share of media scrutiny while she was a working royal and, in a new interview, explained a moment she “was scared to go” to a movie premiere. The Duchess of Sussex called it a “cruel chapter” that left her fearful.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle reflected on ‘cruel chapter’ of royal life

In an August 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed a moment when she was “scared to go out.” While discussing her new Archetypes podcast, Meghan admitted she faced a “cruel chapter” of media scrutiny when she was a working royal.

“Though it wasn’t the planned first project, Meghan is happy for the podcast to be her reintroduction,” the interviewer wrote. “’It’s so real,’ she says. ‘I feel different. I feel clearer. It’s like I’m finding — not finding my voice. I’ve had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it.’”

Meghan addressed the negativity surrounding ambition for women in her podcast’s first episode. She shared how she didn’t feel that negativity until she started dating Prince Harry.

“In her own life, Meghan’s response to being typecast seems to be to lean into all the positive things her story symbolizes,” the interviewer noted. “She understands what her ascent meant to Black Britons, for whom she’s a sign of progress, and to women, for whom she’s a working mom and a signal boost to the issues that affect them (paid parental leave, equal pay).”

Meghan recalled attending a 2019 premiere in London for the live-action version of The Lion King and what a frightening proposition that was.

“I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out,” she said.

She was given a confidence boost at the event

Meghan recalled how she was boosted by a comment from a cast member, however.

“A cast member from South Africa pulled her aside. ‘He looked at me, and he’s just like light. He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison,’” the interviewer wrote.

“Of course, she knows she’s no Mandela, but perhaps even telling me this story is a mode of defense, because if you are a symbol for all that is good and charitable, how can anybody find you objectionable, how can anybody hate you?” the interviewer added.

Meghan discussed their decision to step down from royal duties

Meghan also shed some light on how the brutal media coverage played a part in them hoping to step back from their duties.

“They suggested to the Firm that they be allowed to work, still on behalf of the monarchy, and make their own money,” the interviewer wrote.

Meghan explained, “Then maybe all the noise would stop.”

She added, “Anything to just … because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to,’ she says, putting her hands up in mock defeat.”

Meghan further shared in the interview, “That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s ‘Cringe’ Gesture at Event With Prince Harry Exposed Her Insecurity, Body Language Expert Says