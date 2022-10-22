Meghan Markle Reveals 3 Children’s Shows Son Archie Watches, Including 1 That Makes Her Nostalgic

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle wears many hats. In addition to a few royal duties, the Duchess of Sussex spends a good portion of her time doing philanthropic work. In 2020, she co-founded Archewell Inc. with her husband, Prince Harry. The non-profit organization explores a number of creative media ventures. Furthermore, the former actor recently became a podcast host. But one of her biggest priorities is undoubtedly taking care of her kids.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor | Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images

How many kids does Meghan Markle share with her husband, Prince Harry?

Meghan has two kids with her husband, Prince Harry. Their firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born back in May of 2019. Meanwhile, their youngest, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born two years later, in June of 2022. Meghan hasn’t made it a secret about just how much she loves being a mom. According to the Suits alum, her kids have given her a new perspective on life.

The ‘Archetypes’ podcast host reveals one of her son’s favorite TV shows

Like many toddlers, Archie loves to watch television. But what programs are his favorite? In an interview with Variety, Meghan revealed Archie’s long-time favorite show. “So our kids, well, I mean, Lily is only one, so she doesn’t watch TV,” the Northwestern University alum explained. “But Archie, he’s loved Octonauts for a really long time.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reveals Her ‘Favorite Rom-Com of All Time’

Octonauts may be Archie’s favorite, but he’s discovered some new programming that he really loves lately. Interestingly enough, the 3-year-old seems to really enjoy a show that was around when his mother was still a kid herself.

Meghan Markle loves rediscovering ‘The Magic School Bus’

“It’s amazing because he’s getting into more throwback shows, like Magic School Bus,” Meghan shared about her son. “Who would’ve thought? He thinks it’s great. And so that’s been pretty fun to sort of see it again through his eyes.”

Inside Variety’s cover story with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex:



Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood https://t.co/YDDQTTNR7H pic.twitter.com/b1ucIdU1eg — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022

RELATED: 5 Major Revelations From Meghan Markle’s Variety Interview

The Duchess of Sussex gets songs from ‘StoryBots’ stuck in her head

Because Meghan often watches TV shows with Archie, the shows often get stuck in her head too. In fact, she admits that she’s found herself singing songs from some of Archie’s favorite shows even when she’s not around her kids. One show that seems to have really stuck a chord with Archie, and by extension his mom, is StoryBots.

When Harry met Meghan?



Meghan Markle shares her love for good old-fashioned rom-coms. https://t.co/YDDQTTwgg9 pic.twitter.com/2PbWrg2VUs — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022

“StoryBots is fantastic, it is such great educational programming for kids that’s fun, so many good songs,” Meghan explained. “And I’ve become that mom where I’m like sitting around with friends and I start singing like. ‘Tyrannosaurus, that’s the chorus! Tyrannosaurus.’ I was like, ‘What am I singing? Oh my gosh, I’m singing StoryBots. I’m singing StoryBots.’ I am not singing Beyoncé in that moment. I’m singing StoryBots.”

What music and TV shows have captured Meghan’s attention lately?

It’s logical that some kids’ shows (and even their songs) have rubbed off on Meghan. However, she does make time for more adult music and TV shows as well. She recently listened to Beyoncé’s newest album, Renaissance. Her favorite song off the album? “Cozy.” In the aforementioned interview, the former actor also shared that she and Prince Harry recently watched HBO’s The White Lotus and became fans of the anthology series. So it seems that Meghan is balancing entertainment for her kids with entertainment for herself.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Died on the Wales Children’s First Day of School: ‘Things Were Very Tense That Week’