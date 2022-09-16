Meghan Markle’s ‘Rude’ Moment During Windsor Castle Walkabout Explained: It ‘Was a Difficult Appearance,’ Body Language Expert Says

Meghan Markle critics were quick to point out a recent awkward moment that looked like the Duchess of Sussex was being rude to a royal aide. One body language expert noted that Meghan conveyed some “uncertainty” during the appearance but that she likely wasn’t behaving rudely.

Body language expert analyzes moment Meghan Markle appeared rude during appearance

On Sept. 10, Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton walked outside of Windsor Castle, meeting with well-wishers and looking at the tributes left after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

A camera caught one moment when Meghan received flowers and a royal aide stepped up to her, offering to take them. Meghan appeared to tell the staff member no, with some people believing she was rude to him.

Body language expert Judi James said that probably wasn’t the case, however, pointing out how Meghan’s gestures told the real story. She explained to Express, “the incident with the member of staff doesn’t look like rudeness.”

James broke down the incident. “She is holding flowers and presumably he came across to let her know she could leave them with someone,” the expert explained.

“She turns down the offer and her less immediate response is not just to smile but to also bend her knees and lean backward, which is a self-lowering gesture that implies kindness and thanks rather than rudeness,” she continued.

James added, “The cameras were all at a distance so I doubt she found herself surprised by one close to her that would prompt a change of expression.”

Meghan Markle’s body language showed ‘anxiety,’ expert says

James further discussed how Meghan was more tentative at this appearance and showed “uncertainty and a little anxiety” in the way she touched her hair.

The body language expert said this “was a difficult appearance for Meghan and she did seem to hang back slightly as though not wanting to make any assumptions, even waiting when she got out of her car, while Kate walked off to stand with William and Harry.”

Meghan held her hands “clasped at her waist,” James pointed out, “which is a less assured signal and she seemed to take her cue from William in the end, who extended an arm to bring her forward to greet their host.”

Expert points out some of Meghan’s ‘mixed’ body language

James also shared how Meghan had moments where she seemed stressed and others where she was more relaxed.

“With the queen’s death there must have been some expectation of a negative response from the public and some of the poses as she greets the crowds do look rather mixed,” James explained.

“She was seen instigating one handshake, extending her own hand towards a member of the public and waiting until it got a response,” she continued.

When she and Prince Harry spoke with people in the crowd, Meghan did seem more “warm,” however. “After that there was some warm responses and although she didn’t quite get back into the swing of things she looked pleased to be doing the kind of communicating she and Harry have always excelled at,” the expert noted.

Prince William and Kate were “more formal,” James said, pointing out how Kate had a “professional” approach during the appearance. “Kate is seeming to grow in confidence and yesterday she appeared very keen to get on with the job in as professional way as possible as well as projecting warmth and affection for the waiting crowds,” the expert said.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

