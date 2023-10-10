Could Meghan Markle really be eyeing Dianne Feinstein’s seat in the U.S. Senate?

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom appointed a new representative after Feinstein died at age 90. Sources close to Newsom claimed that Newsom planned to nominate a Black woman to finish Feinnstein’s remaining term.

A Labour Party source told Daily Mail that Markle has been “networking among senior Democrats” to generate buzz around a political run, possibly eyeing the US Presidency. Also, Markle’s husband, Prince Harry met virtually with Newsom.

Newsom hoped to fill Feinnstein’s seat for the remaining 13 months of her term. However many of the current possible candidates are already running for the 2024 seat.

“Governor Newsom cannot elect any of those candidates to the position now as it would be seen as a huge, and very unfair, advantage,” the source told Daily Mail. “If he puts any of the very good Black women candidates in the job now he will be accused of favoritism.”

Why would Meghan Markle step in for Dianne Feinstein?

Why would Newsom even consider Markle for Feinstein’s seat? “He needs to find a woman of color who can do the job for 13 months,” the source dished. “And will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring. There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

Markle has made her political aspirations well known. She’s gotten close with Gloria Steinem, who holds significant influence in the Democratic party.

“Gloria has been introducing Meghan to pivotal people within the party,” a friend of Steinem said. “Meghan is interested in politics more than anything else. That’s where she believes her power is but she has had to focus on making money.”

Are Democrats ready for Sen. Meghan Markle?

Despite there being some interest in Markle, some Democrats aren’t on board. One senior source told Daily Mail, “I don’t think you can take Meghan seriously.”

However, it isn’t only a doubtful cabinet. As Newsweek pointed out, Markle still has the title of Duchess of Sussex. She would have to relinquish her title, but what about Prince Harry and her children’s titles?

At this point, Markle taking Feinstein’s seat is only speculative. Newsom appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Plus there was no confirmation of whether or not Newsom offered the role to Markle and/or if she rejected it.