Meghan Markle Sends Message to Royal Family That She’s ‘Calling the Shots’ in New Photos While Prince Harry Looks Like a ‘Sidekick,’ Expert Says

New photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle convey a message to the royal family that Meghan is “calling the shots,” while Harry looks like her “sidekick,” one royal expert shares. The Sussexes’ body language in the new images put the focus on Meghan, the expert believes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos released

Photographer Misan Harriman released the photos he took of Harry and Meghan when they attended the One Young World summit in September. Meghan gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the event.

In the color photo, Meghan wears a red outfit while squarely facing the camera and giving a serious expression. Harry stands smiling behind her and situated at an angle to the camera.

A black and white photo shows the Sussexes in profile, looking straight ahead while holding hands. “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Harriman wrote in the caption.

Royal expert says Meghan Markle is ‘pulling focus’ in new images

Journalist and Loose Women presenter Jane Moore analyzed the new photos and found Meghan’s body language sends a message to the royal family.

In an article she wrote for The Sun, Moore compared one of the new photos to the couple’s Time magazine cover shot, pointing out that “at least Harry doesn’t look like Meghan’s celebrity hairdresser this time.”

Moore continued, “But be in no doubt that Meghan is still the one pulling focus while her husband affects a more sidekick stance.”

The journalist pointed out Meghan’s power outfit and the way “she stares straight down the barrel of the camera lens with an authoritative air,” adding that “Harry looks slightly sheepish.”

She added, “They are linking fingers in a show of togetherness, but the overall message of the image is that she is literally and metaphorically wearing the trousers.”

Meghan Markle conveys message to royal family that she’s ‘still the one calling the shots,’ journalist says

While Moore noted there’s “nothing wrong with that in a modern relationship,” she said there’s a larger message conveyed in the photo.

“But given the backdrop of recent weeks and what’s to come, it could also be construed as a message to Harry’s family that not only do the Sussexes stand strong as an insular unit, but Meghan’s still the one calling the shots,” she wrote.

The journalist added, “And that, given her fractured relationship with her own father and half-siblings, she might persuade Harry that he, too, doesn’t need anyone in his life except her and the kids.”

Expert says Harry and Meghan are ‘entering a more low-key phase’

Moore shared her thoughts on rumors that Harry and Meghan “are hastily trying to soften whatever grenades they were planning to lob across the Atlantic next to fund their lavish lifestyle.”

This includes Harry reportedly making changes to his upcoming memoir and plans for the couple to edit their Netflix documentary. They have also parted ways with PR firm Sunshine Sachs.

“Perhaps this is a sign that the supposedly privacy-craving Sussexes are now entering a more low-key phase that won’t capitalize as much on Harry’s royal status,” Moore wrote.

“Let’s hope so. But the fact they’ve authorized the release of this latest photo perhaps suggests otherwise,” she added.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

