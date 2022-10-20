Meghan Markle Shares 3 Things You Might Not Know About Her

There’s no shortage of news about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Since she became a member of the royal family through her marriage to Prince Harry, there have been countless articles written about her. Many fans of the former actor are extremely interested in the day-to-day happenings of a real-life princess. However, people are still discovering new things about the podcast host daily. Recently Meghan shared some things that even her most loyal fans may not know about her.

Meghan Markle loves word games

While speaking with Variety, Meghan spread the news that she is very enamored with word games. One that she loves, in particular, is the popular Scrabble. “Hi, I’m Meghan, and I play a mean game of Scrabble,” the Suits alum shared. “Especially timed Scrabble. It’s something that I’ve loved for a long time.”

Inside Variety’s cover story with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex:



Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood https://t.co/YDDQTTNR7H pic.twitter.com/b1ucIdU1eg — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022

But Scrabble isn’t the only word game that the Archwell Foundation co-founder seems to enjoy. Like many others, the California native also really enjoys the New York Times game, Wordle. In fact, the web-based word game is part of Meghan’s nightly routine. After putting her kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to bed, she often indulges in trying to guess the word of the day.

The ‘Archetypes’ podcast host is very good at ‘Jeopardy!’

Of course, Meghan doesn’t just love word games. Despite not watching a ton of TV, the royal is also a fan of the popular game show, Jeopardy! “I’m very good at Jeopardy!” the princess exclaimed in the aforementioned interview. Long-time fans of Meghan won’t be surprised by the news that she’s got some skills when it comes to Jeopardy! especially considering her educational background.

While studying at Northwestern University, Meghan double majored in theatre and international relations. She’s always had a love for politics in addition to her love of acting. At 20, the 90210 actor worked at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Naturally, through her studies and life experiences, she’s picked up a fair amount of knowledge that comes in handy whenever she’s watching the game of trivia.

Meghan loves cooking and makes a mean pasta sauce

Another fact about Meghan that may be news to her fans? The mom of two loves spending time in the kitchen. “I love to cook,” she shared. “I don’t know if a lot of people know that, maybe they do. But I also make a really solid bolognese sauce.”

Of course, bolognese isn’t the only staple in the royal’s kitchen. She’s tried out tons of recipes in her adult life. She even shared some of her favorites with fans through her old blog, The Tig. Unfortunately, for fans, The Tig has been shut down for a few years. But perhaps Meghan will share some of her personal recipes again at some time in the future. Personally, we’re always up for trying a good bolognese sauce.

