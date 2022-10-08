Meghan Markle SHOULD Curtsy to Kate Middleton Now That She Is the Princess of Wales — Why Some Royal Watchers Think That Will Not Happen

Meghan Markle walked away from the royal family with her husband, Prince Harry, in the spring of 2020. Meghan and Harry still have the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they are no longer senior working royals.

Now that Harry’s father, King Charles III, has ascended to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a lot of changes have been going on within the royal family. The line of succession has changed, new etiquette rules are being adapted, family dynamics are completely different, and royal titles have been switched up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not receive new titles

Now that Charles is king, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles has the title of queen consort. That makes her the most-senior female member of the royal family. Taking the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales — as they are now known — is Prince William and Kate Middleton. The heir and his wife also have the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

King Charles made the announcement of Camilla, William, and Kate’s new titles during his first speech as the monarch. At the same time, he made it clear that Harry and Meghan were not part of his plans for the family moving forward.

“I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas,” was all the king had to say about his youngest son and daughter-in-law.

Does Meghan Markle have to curtsy to Kate Middleton?

Now that Kate is the Princess of Wales — and Camilla is queen consort — the greeting rules have changed among the royal women. All must curtsy to Camilla. And, since Kate is Princess of Wales, Meghan must curtsy to both Kate and Camilla, per Page Six. However, some royal watchers don’t think that will actually happen since Megan no longer has the HRH (Her Royal Highness) title.

“Technically, because Meghan Markle is no longer an HRH she should curtsy to Catherine, but the Queen always made it clear that she did not expect it … Royals would expect the proper behavior from those in the ‘official system,’ such as ambassadors, but the Queen really [didn’t] care a hoot if [others] didn’t curtsy on meeting her,” royal biographer Hugo Vickers explained.

Prince Harry must bow to Camilla Parker Bowles

Now that Camilla is queen consort, royal etiquette dictates that Harry must bow when he greets his stepmother — despite the rumored tensions between them. And, according to another report from Page Six, Harry likely had to bow to Camilla when the family gathered at Balmoral following the queen’s death.

“The personal impact is likely the protocol changes that roll into action almost immediately. The family will now have to bow or curtsy to King Charles and Queen [Consort] Camilla,” an insider revealed.

That means that both William and Harry must bow when greeting their father, while Kate and Meghan must curtsy. When speaking to King Charles, members of the royal family will first refer to him as “Your Majesty,” followed by “Sir.”

