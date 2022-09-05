Meghan Markle Showed Signs of Wanting a ‘Cut off’ at the 2019 One Young World Summit, According to a Body Language Expert

Before Meghan Markle kicks off the 2022 One Young World Summit as part of her and Prince Harry’s U.K. return, revisit her 2019 appearance at the same event. According to a body language expert, the Duchess of Sussex exhibited signs of wanting to “cut off” guests in the wake of a particularly vulnerable TV interview.

Meghan Markle went to the One Young World Summit just days after Africa documentary aired

Meghan attended the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit on Oct. 22, 2019. Only four days earlier she and the Duke of Sussex had opened up in a documentary.

In ITV’s Meghan and Harry: An African Journey, which aired on Oct. 18, 2019, Harry discussed protecting his family and his relationship with Prince William. Meanwhile, Meghan memorably remarked she wasn’t OK.

Body language expert Judi James told Express the One Young World Summit event was, in part, “business as usual” for Meghan. However, she did pick up on some “clues” hinting at “vulnerability” amid the “pressure and pain.”

Meghan Markle’s hair acted as a ‘cut-off’ to ‘hide behind,’ according to a body language expert

The hairstyle Meghan wore to the 2019 One Young World Summit opening ceremony acted as “curtains.”

“She has been wearing it pinned back from her face or tucked behind her ears recently, but here she opted to style it in a way that allowed it to fall over her face,” James said.

“This look created the option of ‘curtains’ that provided a ‘cut-off’ to partially hide behind, and in these poses, parts of her face are hidden by her hair,” she continued.

Hand movements from Meghan Markle suggested a desire to create a ‘barrier’

Meghan Markle | Gareth Fuller – Pool/Getty Images

In addition to Meghan’s hair at the One Young World Summit, James took notice of her hand gestures.

“She seems to be holding one hand or both high to her body and again this trait can suggest the desire to create a partial barrier. When she walks and shakes hands, she’s holding her left hand quite high,” James noted.

She continued, pointing out how one particular hand gesture of Meghan’s can “form a cut-off.”

“When she is seen clapping both hands are again held high and quite close to the face,” James said. “This gesture, with the fingers pointing upward, can suggest she’s enthralled by what she’s seeing but it can also form a cut-off, comfort-barrier ritual.”

Apart from the barrier signals, Meghan’s smile appeared “as wide and as positive as always,” according to James.

Meghan will give a keynote address at the 2022 One Young World Summit opening ceremony in Machester, England, on Sept. 5, 2022.

