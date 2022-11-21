Meghan Markle Is ‘Showing the World Her Voice’ After Being ‘Muzzled’ by the Institution of the Royal Family Says Expert

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey her voice was “silenced” while she was a member of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex went on to reveal some of the treatment she says she experienced while she was a working royal. One royal expert says Meghan’s voice was “muzzled” by the institution of the royal family but she’s now able to speak freely and share her message with the world.

Meghan Markle is ‘showing the world her voice’ says royal expert

Meghan Markle | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Historian and royal commentator Tessa Dunlop says Meghan is building on her brand and using her voice now that she’s independent. One way she’s doing this is through her Archetypes podcast.

In Dunlop’s opinion, Prince Harry “emboldened” Meghan by giving her a larger platform now that she’s a royal. Now, Meghan can be outspoken after allegedly having her voice “silenced.”

When asked by Talk TV host Sarah Hewson if Meghan is rebranding herself, Dunlop says she doesn’t think so. She believes Meghan is expanding her existing brand. According to her, no one really knew who Meghan was before she married Prince Harry, so this is her opportunity to raise her profile.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a rebrand; I think it’s building on old Meghan,” says Dunlop. “She’s taken what she can from the ancient institution that is monarchy, she’s enjoyed the trappings, and she’s re-parked her guns on the big, lush lawns of America, and she’s showing the world her voice in a way that she felt was muzzled when she was within the institution.”

Dunlop believes it has always been Meghan’s goal to have a public platform and expand her brand. “This is I think what Meghan was always about, prior to marrying Harry,” continues Dunlop. “He emboldened her and made sure that together they’re more than the sum of their parts.”

‘Real Housewife’ star Bethenny Frankel says Meghan Markle should stop talking about the royal family

During her Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast, Bethenny Frankel criticized Meghan for how she has been behaving since stepping down from royal duties. Frankel believes Meghan is sharing too much information about the royal family and that she should “move on.”

Frankel compares Meghan to a former Housewives star who left the show but continues to talk about it. “She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant,” says Frankel. “I want to separate myself from the royal family,” she says while imitating Meghan. “I was treated horribly. I want my privacy, but I want my podcast. I want my privacy, but I want a Netflix special.”

Frankel believes some people don’t like Meghan because she “talks down” to her audience during her podcast. “I think she’s sanctimonious,” says Frankel. “I think there’s this subtext of elevation. She’s up there, we’re down here.”

Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle should ‘stop talking about herself’

Frankel isn’t the only one who feels this way. Megyn Kelly recently shared a similar opinion. During an interview with Dan Wootton, Kelly says Meghan should “stop talking” about herself. She says there are people facing tough financial situations and they have bigger problems to deal with than what Meghan addresses during her podcasts.

The Duchess of Sussex recently aired a podcast about being called “difficult” and the “b-word.” Kelly describes her as “clueless.”

“I am so sick of her tired, off-point, irrelevant musings about her non-problems,” says Kelly. “She should stop complaining and start showing some gratitude for what appears to be a very beautiful life about which she finds nothing to celebrate.”

