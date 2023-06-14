Chelsy Davy is 'the one that got away' from Prince Harry says Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle.

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, declares that her brother-in-law Prince Harry is “clearly still in love” with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Samatha believes Davy is “the one that got away” from Harry in a new interview.

Prince Harry poses with both Chelsy Davy and Meghan Markle in separate photos | Max Mumby/Kevin Mazur/Indigo/Getty Images

Samantha Markle believes Prince Harry still has deep feelings for his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated on and off for seven years. During a gap year from school, Harry met Davy while visiting Cape Town, South Africa.

“I remembered her being…different,” Harry wrote in his autobiography, Spare. “Unlike many people I knew, she seemed wholly unconcerned with appearances, propriety, and royalty.”

Davy was Harry’s longest relationship before meeting Meghan Markle in 2016. Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, shared that she believes Harry is “clearly still in love” with Davy and called her “the one that got away” to GBNews.

Samantha’s comments came after Harry’s recent witness statement regarding his suit against the Mirror Group of Newspapers. He mentions Davy 118 times and Meghan only five times.

Samantha believes her brother-in-law still carries a torch for his former flame. “I mean, clearly, he is still in love with her. It seems like she’s the one that got away.”

However, Samantha believes her sister is none-too-happy with Harry’s constant reference to Davy in his witness statement. She believes Meghan may pull in the reigns tighter on their relationship.

“Reportedly, Harry is not allowed to speak to many friends. However, he’s not five years old. He signed up for the package and has to deal with it. It’s probably the war of the roses in Montecito right now,” she concluded.

Here’s what Prince Harry had to say about meeting Chelsy Davy in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry bared all the details of his life in his autobiography, Spare. At length, the Duke of Sussex discussed his romantic relationships, personal mishaps, and troubling issues with members of his immediate family.

One of the relationships he dove into was his seven-year romance with Chelsy Davy. He appeared impressed that Davy didn’t seem phased by his royal lineage.

“Unlike so many girls I met, she [Chelsy] wasn’t visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome,” Harry wrote.

“I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy, that seemed a real possibility.

“Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. ‘Oh, you’re a prince? Yawn,'” Harry quipped.

Chelsy Davy was close enough to the royals to be invited to both Prince William and Prince Harry’s weddings

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry, and Prince William and the Concert for Diana in 2007 | Getty Images/Getty Images

A long history with the royal family scored Chelsy Davy an invitation to Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. However, William reportedly checked with Harry before inviting his former flame to the event. Harry spoke of the moment they reunited in Spare.

“She and I weren’t in regular touch, which was why Willy checked with me before inviting her to the wedding. He didn’t want either of us to feel uncomfortable,” Harry wrote.

He admitted seeing Davy was “hard” and brought up “loads of feelings still there. Feelings I’d suppressed and hadn’t suspected. I also felt a certain way about the hungry-looking men trailing after her, circling her, nagging her to dance.”

Harry concluded, “Jealousy got the better of me that night, and I told her so, which made me feel worse. And a bit pathetic.”

However, Harry still found room in his heart to invite Davy to his and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding ceremony, over 20 years since he and his former flame first met. But, she was not invited to the couple’s evening reception at Frogmore House.