Meghan Markle Is a ‘Social Climber, B-List Actress’ With a ‘Thin-Skinned Husband’ Claims Journalist Megyn Kelly

Journalist Megyn Kelly took a swipe at Meghan Markle while speaking with royal author Tom Bower for her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. She called the Duchess of Sussex, a “social climber, b-list actress” with a “thin-skinned husband,” referring to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. What caused her ire? Kelly appeared fed up with claims the couple gets “upset when it comes to bad press.”

Megyn Kelly and Meghan Markle | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Rosa Woods – Pool

Kelly interviewed Bower, author of the explosive book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and The War Between The Windsors. Bower claims Markle fought hard for stardom and won a place on the world stage as Harry’s wife.

The official book synopsis from Simon & Schuster reads: “After a childhood spent on Hollywood film sets, Meghan Markle fought hard for stardom. But even when she landed her breakthrough role on Suits, her dream of worldwide celebrity remained elusive until she met the man who would change her life—Prince Harry. Their whirlwind romance culminated with Meghan’s ultimate fairy tale ending: their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle. Finally, the world was her stage.”

Less than two years later, Meghan and Harry left their roles as senior royals and moved to the United States. The duo aired their grievances about royal life to Oprah Winfrey and further frayed their fragile relationships with members of the British monarchy.

Megyn Kelly’s explosive statements regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Kelly did not mince words when discussing the royal couple on her podcast, as seen in a YouTube video. “I was shocked at just how thin-skinned Harry is,” the journalist commented.

“Meghan, I understood; she’s a Hollywood B-list, to be charitable, actress,” Kelly stated. “She was a social climber. Her whole thing is about image, so I can see why she’s so easy to upset when it comes to bad press.”

“But Harry, he’s the son of the king. I was surprised by your reporting that he follows the media and social media and cares about every word written. Harry believes he’s got a ‘limited time’ to be on the world stage because Prince George is aging by the moment and will overtake him as the next best thing in the British tabloids,” she continued.

“These two are as thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image. Whether they matter, what people write about them, and whether they are being adequately ‘protected’ to maintain the images they believe they have,” Kelly concluded of the Sussexes.

Kelly claims Markle ‘hunted’ Harry

Megyn Kelly and Tom Bower | YouTube/The Megyn Kelly Show

The journalist claims Markle wasn’t a shrinking violet when she met Prince Harry.

Subsequently, Kelly told Bower, “I always looked at it more as ‘she landed this prince.’ We know that’s what she was out for; she was hunting for someone of wealth and notoriety in Great Britain, and she landed the biggest you could.”

“It worked the other way, too,” Kelly continued. “He was feeling irrelevant. She came along and was a well-known person, or at least that was his impression. She could elevate his star as well; it worked both ways.”

Bower responded Kelly was “absolutely right” in her assumption. “I discovered that she was ‘hunting’ for a man from 2013 onward when her marriage crashed, and she couldn’t find anyone in Canada at the time [Suits filmed in Canada]. She wanted wealth, and she wanted fame.”

“She targeted Harry and found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them. On the days before they met, she researched Harry very carefully and knew exactly what buttons to press,” Bower alleges.

“Very tactile, very seductive, and she landed him on the first night,” Bower concluded. “He said he realized on the first date she was the one.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Brought Journalist Lisa Ling to Tears Over New ‘Archetypes’ Podcast