Meghan Markle Spotted in $200,000 Worth of Princess Diana’s Jewelry Mere Hours After Skipping King Charles’ Coronation

Taking to the enchanting trails of California, Meghan Markle embarked on a picturesque hike mere hours after King Charles III’s coronation. While Prince Harry graced his father’s crowning event, Meghan seized the occasion to unveil a selection of her most resplendent jewelry pieces.

The Duchess of Sussex sported an understated ensemble for the hike, but her accessories were anything but ordinary. Notably, Meghan adorned herself with a few of Princess Diana’s cherished heirlooms, and their value totaled a staggering $200,000.

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle spotted wearing Princess Diana’s famous watch

With her friends by her side, Meghan embraced a relaxed and carefree vibe, rocking her casual hiking gear. However, what caught everyone’s attention were the stunning jewelry pieces from Diana’s collection.

During the outing, Meghan adorned her wrist with Princess Diana‘s cherished Cartier Tank Francaise watch. The iconic timepiece held a special place for Diana. The late Princess of Wales proudly wore the watch after her separation from Prince Charles, replacing the one he had previously gifted her.

Fine jewelry and engagement ring experts at UK retailer Steven Stone once valued the watch at $23,000. However, experts now speculate its worth to have significantly appreciated, considering its rich historical significance.

This is not the first time Meghan has worn the watch in public. The Duchess of Sussex adorned the piece at a prestigious Fortune magazine summit in 2022. She also showcased it during a family portrait in 2021.

The Duchess of Sussex wore $200,000 worth of jewelry after ditching King Charles’ coronation

Eagle-eyed observers also noticed Meghan adorning Diana’s Cartier diamond tennis bracelet during the hike. Diana proudly displayed her Cartier diamond tennis bracelet on numerous occasions, including an American Red Cross Gala in 1997.

The bracelet made its debut on Meghan’s wrist during a lavish state dinner in Fiji back in 2018. Since then, she has donned it on various notable occasions, perhaps most famously during her interview with Oprah in 2021.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the bracelet boasts individual stones reaching a remarkable size of 0.80 carats. With a total carat weight surpassing 20 carats, jewelry experts at Steven Stone estimate its value at nearly $200,000.

The combined worth of Meghan’s accessories reached an impressive sum surpassing $200,000. Notably, jewelry expert Zack Stone finds her selection of the watch and bracelet intriguing, particularly given the timing of her outing.

“It’s interesting that Megan wore such sentimental and valuable pieces of jewelry on a hike,” Stone shared. “We can only assume that as it was on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation, the Duchess was sending support to Prince Harry through her Mother-In-Laws jewelry, which totaled just under $200k.”

Meghan Markle enjoyed a hike with friends during King Charles’ coronation

Amid the coronation weekend, Meghan caught attention while hiking in California’s picturesque terrain. Joined by friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the outdoors near her Montecito residence.

Apart from her lavish accessories, Meghan’s attire was fairly casual. Sporting a hat and sunglasses, she stylishly wrapped a jacket around her waist.

While Meghan was out hiking, Harry was watching his father’s coronation in London. The Duchess of Sussex, of course, skipped out on the ceremony to watch her two children.

Harry avoided remaining in London for too long after the coronation was over. He was spotted at the airport a few hours after the Saturday ceremony, which was held at Westminster Abbey.

Harry did not interact much with his father or brother, Prince William. He did, however, meet up with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the event.