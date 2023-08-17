In a recent solo outing, Meghan Markle stepped out with a style statement that caught more attention than her usual fashion-forward looks. Amid the whispers about challenges in her Hollywood ventures and personal life, Meghan donned a distinctive accessory: a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc.

The bracelet is known for promoting relaxation and alleviating stress. While the Duchess of Sussex is known for her impeccable style, there might be more behind her choice to wear the high-tech stress-relieving bracelet.

Meghan Markle spotted wearing a stress bracelet at charity event

Meghan wore a relaxed look when stepping out for a solo outing in Montecito. The Duchess of Sussex’s husband, Prince Harry, was off at a charity polo event with the Royal Salute Sentebale Team in Singapore.

Snapshots sourced by Page Six showcased Meghan donning a distinctive accessory that swiftly caught the eyes of royal fashion aficionados.

Dressed in an all-designer outfit, Meghan chose white jeans paired with a Max Mara ‘Raspoli’ Coat. She also donned Chanel footwear, a Gucci belt, and a Goyard handbag to compliment her look.

Interestingly, Meghan wore a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc on her wrist. This bracelet adjusts the brain’s neurochemistry, enhancing relaxation and curbing stress.

NuCalm describes the disc as a brain remote control that aids in improved sleep and relaxation. Meghan’s appearance with the device coincides with rumors surrounding the couple’s challenges in Hollywood and their personal lives.

A closer look at the Duchess of Sussex’s new bracelet

Jim Poole, the CEO at NuCalm, dished out the specifics about their anti-stress gadget and its functionalities. He also shared his impressions of seeing Meghan don the advanced device.

In a conversation with Hello Magazine, Poole explained how he wasn’t surprised to see Meghan wearing it.

“We know who all our NuCalmers are,” he revealed, adding that celebrities have used their devices for years to “lower their stress, improve sleep quality, and increase their focus with no drugs.”

Meghan’s endorsement has significantly amplified the brand’s recognition. After her appearance with the NuCalm disc, Poole noted that there’s been a noticeable uptick in sales, online visits, and social media interactions.

Delving into the mechanics, Poole explained how the bracelet subtly steers brainwave activity, improving mental states. You just need a mobile gadget and earphones to make it work.

The NuCalm CEO also highlighted how the bracelet benefits those grappling with elevated stress or anxiety. Considering everything Meghan has faced in recent months, there’s little doubt why she was spotted wearing the device.

PR Guru says this is how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can turn things around

In recent times, Meghan and Harry have faced challenges both on the personal and career fronts. This includes major issues with their entertainment endeavors and speculated relationship struggles.

Scottish Daily Express highlighted some guidance from PR maestro Evan Nierman for the pair on potential redirections.

Nierman recommends that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lessen their focus on royal connections and craft a unique identity. Making this change could pave the way for them to shine individually rather than being primarily identified as the royal couple.

“They have been fixated on becoming global icons and playing up their victimhood, which is not a sustainable narrative, while they are simultaneously parlaying it into lucrative business deals and reshaping the way people view the royal family. There comes a point when you are no longer the victim,” he stated.

The PR guru posits that such a shift could be pivotal in reviving their brand, which has faced setbacks lately. The termination of their collaboration with Spotify even led Bill Simmons, an executive for the streaming giant, to dub them as “grifters.“

Despite all the rumors, Meghan and Harry have not commented on their Hollywood troubles.