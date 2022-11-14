Meghan Markle Wears This Bold Color to Reveal Her True Feelings About Royal Family Life Claims Color Psychology Practitioner

Meghan Markle brought a new sense of style to the already fashionable women of the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. However, the Duchess of Sussex took things one step further by relying on a bold hue for royal events that subliminally revealed her true feelings about life as a member of the House of Windsor, claims a color psychology practitioner.

The royal family women must follow these essential fashion rules

According to Mental Floss, female royals must follow several fundamental fashion rules. One of these is that women must wear hats for all official events. This is why, unless it is an evening event, often, you will see a hat worn by a female member of the family during daytime engagements.

Tiaras are a must-have accessory for married royals. The reason that only married women wear tiaras is to show any perspective suitors that they are already in a committed relationship. “It signals the crowning of love and the loss of innocence to marriage,” Geoffrey Munn, the author of Tiaras: A History of Splendour, explained to Forbes.

Gloves were also a must-have accessory to prevent the spread of germs when royals shook hands during engagements. One notable female royal who did not wear gloves was Princess Diana, who preferred to shake hands with the public with her bare hands.

Finally, female royals must wear light-colored manicures. However, this rule does not exclude them from enjoying a brightly colored hue to accessorize their toes.

Meghan Markle often wore this bold color to reveal her true feelings about royal family life, says color psychology practitioner

While a working royal, Meghan favored a gem-toned, standout hue that revealed her true feelings about royal life, claims to a color psychology practitioner. In an interview with Femail, color psychology practitioner Karen Haller discussed Meghan’s color choices and how they apply to her place in the royal family.

“The green that Meghan favors is a warm dark forest green,” she explained. “If she is feeling apprehensive or unsure, and let’s face it, who wouldn’t feel like this joining the royal family and learning all protocol? This specific hue would give her a feeling of safety and reassurance, helping create a sense of peace and balance.”

Karen continued, “Green symbolizes harmony, tranquillity, and peace. As a soothing, relaxing color, it enhances stability and endurance. It is often associated with growth and renewal and promotes optimism, hopefulness, and balance.”

According to Color Psychology, “out of all the colors on the color wheel, green is regarded as the most restful and relaxing color for the human eye.”

Otherwise, Meghan Markle stuck to neutral tones

Since officially joining the royal family in 2018, Meghan has not only relied on wearing green. Frequently she wore neutral-colored outfits to royal events.

She has worn white on many occasions, including Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Meghan wore the neutral tone in an ensemble seen in a photograph shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William, and Catherine, for Meghan’s birthday.

However, Meghan did stick to her signature color, green, for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020. This color choice was significant because female royals wore blue, red, or white for that particular royal event.

This event was Meghan’s last as a working senior royal before moving with Prince Harry to California. Meghan also uses jewel tones in her accessories. She also favors green for her purses to add a pop of color to her overall outfit.

