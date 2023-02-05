Meghan Markle Started Displaying a ‘Useless Gesture’ After She Got Engaged to Prince Harry, Body Language Expert Says 

A body language expert analyzed one “weird gesture” Meghan Markle started doing when Harry came into her life. The expert said Meghan is often seen awkwardly pushing back her hair, which she called “useless.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Expert says Prince Harry is ‘heartbroken’ and Meghan Markle’s ‘core value’ is ‘freedom’

Body language expert Louise Mahler shared some of her insights on The Morning Show during a discussion about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary Harry & Meghan.

She said Prince Harry showed heartbreak over losing his mother, Princess Diana. “He is a heartbroken man, affected dramatically by his mother’s death,” Mahler said.

The expert also picked up on Meghan’s focus on freedom. She “constantly talks about freedom — ‘I must be free, free, free’ or ‘Oh look there’s my favorite song about freedom,'” the expert said. “Then they keep dropping that word in a lot. So she accentuates that freedom is her core value and he is a very heartbroken sad man.”

Expert says Meghan Markle started displaying ‘weird’ body language gesture after she met Harry

Mahler also looked at Meghan’s claim she was clueless about the protocols of the royal family when she met Harry.

“I understand that they get very little guidance in what they do but when Meghan actually says, ‘There is no course that shows you how to use a fork, how to curtsy…’ Actually, yes there is,” Mahler said.

The expert added, “There are a lot of people who can help in that area and she should have got the help. She didn’t get that guidance and we see it really clearly.”

Mahler looked at the change seen in Meghan after she met Harry. “So in the second episode when it’s all about her as a child, that was delightful,” the expert said. “She was a gorgeous young woman with great prospects … and then we see it in the engagement photo, it changes.”

Meghan’s body language, according to Mahler, included a “weird gesture.”

Mahler mimed Meghan’s facial expression as she explained, “Her smile becomes teeth, her eyes are dead, her arms lock into her body and she begins doing this weird gesture where she pushes her hair back like that, which is useless. What a useless gesture! Who does that? She changed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used ‘staged photos’ in their documentary, expert says

The body language expert also said the candid photos and video Harry and Meghan used in the documentary were “very staged.” She explained, “They are not candid photos, they are staged photos. Everything they do is staged.”

For example, Meghan was seen sitting with a guitar. “You know, we all played guitar when we were 16. When was the last time you whipped out your guitar with the puppies or with the dogs?” Mahler asked. “I think that everything in their life is staged.”

The body language expert also looked at the way Meghan recreated her curtsy from the first time she met Queen Elizabeth.

She explained “The whole story about the curtsy was disrespectful. If you went to a different country with a different culture, say Japan, and they said you had to bow, you would not make fun of that bow. You would see it as a creative opportunity, you wouldn’t suddenly talk about ‘Oh in medieval times etc.’”

Mahler added, “I think [Harry] was definitely embarrassed at that moment and this was one of the few moments he was embarrassed, and I think he should be embarrassed a lot more.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.