Meghan Markle Strategically Wore Three Muted Colors While Living in London With Prince Harry: ‘Not Trying to Stand Out’

The new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which exposes the behind-the-scenes love story between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has more than just a few tell-all bombshells. One of these included a revelation that Markle only wore three muted colors while living in London with Prince Harry as a senior royal because she claims she was “not trying to stand out.”

‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries is ‘unprecedented’ in the royal family

The Netflix series Harry & Meghan is “unprecedented” in the royal family. Not since Princess Diana and Prince Charles sat down with a reporter and aired the private details of their relationship has a senior royal allowed unprecedented access to their lives.

Across six episodes, the Netflix series explores the couple’s early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story; it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other, says the official press release.

Harry & Meghan also shares commentary from friends and family, who have never spoken publicly about what they witnessed. Also involved are historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

Meghan Markle revealed she only wore three muted colors while living in London with Prince Harry

Meghan revealed she was very deliberate in the colors she chose to wear while living in London with Prince Harry. She revealed in the documentary that she just wanted to “fit in” with the family and not stand out.

“Most of the time I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that,” Meghan stated in the Netflix documentary. She feared wearing a color similar to the late Queen Elizabeth II or another more senior royal family member, so she typically stuck to neutrals to play it safe, reported Today.

“So I was like, well, what color will they probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White? So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was just so I could blend in,” she said. “Like, I’m not trying to stand out here. There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

For example, she wore a camel coat with a brown hat, purse, and gloves during her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham. Meghan wore an off-white dress for her first official engagement with Queen Elizabeth during a Commonwealth service at Westminister Abbey and beige during an official trip to New Zealand.

Prince Harry compares Meghan Markle to his late mother, Princess Diana

In the documentary, Harry compared his wife to his late mother, Princess Diana. He said, “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is similar to my mom. She has the same compassion. Meghan has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

Harry said of the couple’s relationship, “this is a great love story. When I got to know Meghan more and more, I was like, ‘I’m falling in love with this girl.’ So, despite my fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen.”

The prince also spoke of how each sacrificed for the other. “She sacrificed everything that she knew to join me in my world. Then pretty soon after that, I sacrificed everything I knew to join her in her world.”

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix. The remaining three episodes drop on December 15.

